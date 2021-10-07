Thursday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

(CRYPTO: FTM) is up 21.28% at $1.89. Fantom’s current trading volume totals $1.88 billion, a 496.09% increase from its 100-day average volume. $FTM’s estimated market cap is $4,820,587,295 as of today. 2,541,152,731.01 3,175,000,000 Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) rose 17.88% to $180.18 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin SV’s current trading volume totals $839.76 million, a 138.41% increase from its 100-day average volume. $BSV’s estimated market cap is $3,374,095,523 as of today.

(CRYPTO: BSV) rose 17.88% to $180.18 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin SV’s current trading volume totals $839.76 million, a 138.41% increase from its 100-day average volume. $BSV’s estimated market cap is $3,374,095,523 as of today. 18,863,120.39 Not Available Chiliz (CRYPTO: CHZ) increased by 15.24% to $0.35. The trading volume for this coin is currently $580.14 million, which is 84.9% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CHZ’s estimated market cap is $1,919,356,284 as of today.

(CRYPTO: CHZ) increased by 15.24% to $0.35. The trading volume for this coin is currently $580.14 million, which is 84.9% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CHZ’s estimated market cap is $1,919,356,284 as of today. 5,344,064,580 8,888,888,888 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is up 6.98% at $0.0. Shiba Inu’s current trading volume totals $19.62 billion, a 2959.53% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 12,539,119,524.

(CRYPTO: SHIB) is up 6.98% at $0.0. Shiba Inu’s current trading volume totals $19.62 billion, a 2959.53% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 12,539,119,524. 497,730,966,630,395.75 Not Available Kusama (CRYPTO: KSM) rose 6.13% to $358.22 over the past 24 hours. Kusama’s current trading volume totals $180.29 million, a 18.32% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,227,444,846.

(CRYPTO: KSM) rose 6.13% to $358.22 over the past 24 hours. Kusama’s current trading volume totals $180.29 million, a 18.32% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,227,444,846. 8,980,098.07 10,000,000 Stellar (CRYPTO: XLM) rose 5.84% to $0.35 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.57 billion, which is 158.75% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XLM’s estimated market cap is $8,343,922,647.

(CRYPTO: XLM) rose 5.84% to $0.35 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.57 billion, which is 158.75% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XLM’s estimated market cap is $8,343,922,647. 23,830,801,597.85 50,001,802,744.35 Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) is up 5.5% at $34.39. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.42 billion, which is 72.55% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $DOT’s estimated market cap is $35,736,786,399 as of today.

LOSERS

ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) declined by 1.34% to $0.01 over the past 24 hours. ECOMI’s current trading volume totals $8.98 million, a 41.76% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $OMI’s estimated market cap is $1,395,349,556.

(CRYPTO: OMI) declined by 1.34% to $0.01 over the past 24 hours. ECOMI’s current trading volume totals $8.98 million, a 41.76% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $OMI’s estimated market cap is $1,395,349,556. 217,682,501,400.56 Not Available Celo (CRYPTO: CELO) decreased by 1.34% to $5.8 over the past 24 hours. Celo’s current trading volume totals $91.19 million, a 26.12% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $CELO’s estimated market cap is $1,901,158,245.

(CRYPTO: CELO) decreased by 1.34% to $5.8 over the past 24 hours. Celo’s current trading volume totals $91.19 million, a 26.12% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $CELO’s estimated market cap is $1,901,158,245. 326,913,145 1,000,000,000 The Graph (CRYPTO: GRT) fell 1.31% to $0.72 over the past 24 hours. The Graph’s current trading volume totals $113.54 million, a 36.27% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $GRT’s estimated market cap is $3,597,319,409 as of today.

(CRYPTO: GRT) fell 1.31% to $0.72 over the past 24 hours. The Graph’s current trading volume totals $113.54 million, a 36.27% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $GRT’s estimated market cap is $3,597,319,409 as of today. 4,956,845,231 10,000,000,000 Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) fell 1.22% to $613.36 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin Cash’s current trading volume totals $8.38 billion, a 77.8% increase from its 100-day average volume. $BCH’s estimated market cap is $11,580,702,931 as of today.

(CRYPTO: BCH) fell 1.22% to $613.36 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin Cash’s current trading volume totals $8.38 billion, a 77.8% increase from its 100-day average volume. $BCH’s estimated market cap is $11,580,702,931 as of today. 18,866,324.9 21,000,000 Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) declined by 1.19% to $179.78 over the past 24 hours. Litecoin’s current trading volume totals $3.50 billion, a 43.7% increase from its 100-day average volume. $LTC’s estimated market cap is $12,373,823,267 as of today.

(CRYPTO: LTC) declined by 1.19% to $179.78 over the past 24 hours. Litecoin’s current trading volume totals $3.50 billion, a 43.7% increase from its 100-day average volume. $LTC’s estimated market cap is $12,373,823,267 as of today. 68,698,658.23 84,000,000 Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) decreased by 1.17% to $54.46 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum Classic’s current trading volume totals $5.20 billion, a 31.1% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 7,112,541,706.

(CRYPTO: ETC) decreased by 1.17% to $54.46 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum Classic’s current trading volume totals $5.20 billion, a 31.1% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 7,112,541,706. 130,423,706.15 210,700,000 Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) decreased by 1.12% to $125.23 over the past 24 hours. Zcash’s current trading volume totals $231.34 million, a 51.05% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $ZEC’s estimated market cap is $1,461,720,159.

