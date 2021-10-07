Thursday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers
According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) rose 40.54% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $16.76 billion, which is 2514.04% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SHIB’s estimated market cap is $16,961,167,335.
Circulating Supply: 497,730,966,630,395.75
Max Supply: Not Available
- Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) increased by 32.94% to $1.83. Fantom’s current trading volume totals $1.35 billion, a 328.71% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $FTM’s estimated market cap is $4,654,494,817.
Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01
Max Supply: 3,175,000,000
- Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) is up 17.66% at $62.72. The trading volume for this coin is currently $237.76 million, which is 222.21% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $AR’s estimated market cap is $2,366,437,739.
Circulating Supply: 0
Max Supply: 66,000,000
- Stellar (CRYPTO: XLM) increased by 10.89% to $0.36. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.54 billion, which is 152.95% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 8,536,120,947.
Circulating Supply: 23,823,976,604.97
Max Supply: 50,001,802,744.35
- Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) is up 10.41% at $167.5. The trading volume for this coin is currently $528.34 million, which is 50.0% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BSV’s estimated market cap is $3,167,031,807 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 18,862,826.64
Max Supply: Not Available
- Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) is up 9.2% at $34.45. Polkadot’s current trading volume totals $2.36 billion, a 68.45% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 35,693,245,929.
Circulating Supply: 1,037,981,932.35
Max Supply: Not Available
- Kusama (CRYPTO: KSM) rose 7.19% to $357.95 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 165.61 million, which is 24.97% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $KSM’s estimated market cap is $3,225,463,624.
Circulating Supply: 8,980,098.07
Max Supply: 10,000,000
LOSERS
- THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) decreased by 1.73% to $8.57 over the past 24 hours. THORChain’s current trading volume totals $53.11 million, a 52.84% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $RUNE’s estimated market cap is $2,243,531,986 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 262,741,792.92
Max Supply: 500,000,000
- Olympus (CRYPTO: OHM) fell 1.61% to $837.85 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $90.58 million, which is 489.28% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $OHM’s estimated market cap is $2,024,730,331.
Circulating Supply: 2,398,318.92
Max Supply: 2,948,261.76
- eCash (CRYPTO: XEC) declined by 1.55% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. eCash’s current trading volume totals $94.22 million, a 19.56% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $XEC’s estimated market cap is $4,245,869,153 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 18,863,245,896,789.4
Max Supply: Not Available
- Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) fell 1.24% to $298.24 over the past 24 hours. Quant’s current trading volume totals $69.56 million, a 10.93% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,012,789,251.
Circulating Supply: 13,375,967.47
Max Supply: 14,612,493
- Zilliqa (CRYPTO: ZIL) declined by 1.19% to $0.1 over the past 24 hours. Zilliqa’s current trading volume totals $106.95 million, a 6.0% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,248,215,979.
Circulating Supply: 12,584,691,874.59
Max Supply: Not Available
- Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) fell 1.14% to $1.88 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $520.89 million, which is 11.46% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 11,511,782,790.
Circulating Supply: 6,137,599,368.68
Max Supply: 10,000,000,000
- Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP) declined by 1.03% to $53.89 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $461.50 million, which is 1.28% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 8,977,290,744.
Circulating Supply: 167,100,959.27
Max Supply: 469,213,710
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.