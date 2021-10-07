fbpx

Shiba Inu Users Report Not Being Able To Trade Crypto On Coinbase Pro

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
October 6, 2021 11:29 pm
SHIBA INU (CRYPTO: SHIB) investors are reporting not being able to trade the token on Coinbase Global Inc’s (NASDAQ:COIN) Pro platform.

What Happened: High-activity posts on r/SHIBArmy, with hundreds of comments, a Reddit forum dedicated to the so-called Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) Killer coin, pointed to Coinbase Pro technical issues.

Screenshots of Discussions on r/SHIBArmy Reddit Forum

Coinbase Support tweeted that they were aware customers were having trouble loading pages and logging into their mobile apps. In a separate update, the support handle said they had seen “some improvement” after putting in a fix. 

Coinbase acknowledged that some customers may “need additional help.”

A Coinbase spokesperson directed Benzinga to Coinbase Support’s Twitter handle when asked for details about the issues. Further inquiries did not elicit a response as of press time.

Why It Matters: SHIB has been on a tear rising 69.92% over 24 hours to $0.00003117. The coin has appreciated 339.10 over a span of seven days.

SHIB’s all-time high of $0.0000388 was reached in May this year and the token is trading 16.5% below that mark at press time.

SHIB was the most discussed coin on Twitter at press time and was mentioned in 14,013 tweets, as per Cointrendz. The coin also trended on Coingecko and Stocktwits. The purchase of trillions of tokens by an unnamed crypto whale sent SHIB soaring this week.

Other drivers of price were listing on Coinbase and Coinbase Pro and a growing buzz that the coin may be listed on Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD).

