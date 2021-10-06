Microsoft Offered Free Ice Cream And NFTs For Windows 11 Launch: What Investors Should Know

A new update to the Windows operating system was a major event Tuesday and brought with it new creative ways to advertise the event, given the virtual versus an in-person style launch.

What Happened: Windows 11 from Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) launched on Tuesday with the technology and software giant using two promotions to help boost awareness of the event.

Microsoft partnered with Mikey Likes It locations in New York to offer free ice cream. Bloomberry ice cream, which looks likes the default Bloom Windows 11 wallpaper, was the flavor offered for free.

The blueberry-flavored ice cream featured a blueberry pie filling, pound cake and candy chocolate pieces.

Microsoft also hosted a virtual launch event it called a “6D musical experience” Tuesday night. The streaming event featured Tate McRae and Allen Stone as the hosts.

People who attended the virtual event were able to get a Windows 11 non-fungible token. Microsoft described the NFT as a “one-of-a-kind cryptographic token that lives in your digital wallet and unlocks valuable experiences and rewards.”

Microsoft also advertised the Windows 11 launch on the billboards in Times Square.

Why It’s Important: Microsoft has typically used New York City as a launch for new products. While it didn’t do a large in-person event, the free ice cream, free NFTs and large billboards likely caught some viewers and perhaps made some new fans for the company.

Windows 11 was announced by Microsoft back in June. The operating system serves as an update to Windows 10, which was released in 2015.

The update is free for eligible devices running Windows 10.

Given the six-year window between Windows 10 and Windows 11, there are many notable changes and improvements from Microsoft.

All new products from Microsoft will have Windows 11 as the operating system.

MSFT Price Action: Microsoft shares are up 1.51% to $293.11 on Wednesday at market close.

Photo: Courtesy Microsoft