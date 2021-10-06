fbpx

Have You Tried This "Set It And Forget It" Investment Style?

byJordan Milkovich
October 6, 2021 11:59 am
BlockFi just announced that clients can now use Instant Bank Transfers to buy crypto directly through a linked bank account. This allows clients to take advantage of market opportunities without delay. It’s the fastest and easiest way to buy and start earning crypto interest on the BlockFi platform.

Clients can also set up repeat buys. This “set it and forget it” investment style enables seamless crypto portfolio management. You can now dollar cost average into crypto in an automated fashion!

You can buy the following cryptocurrencies on BlockFi: BTC, ETH, LTC, UNI, LINK, BAT, PAXG, DAI 

You can buy the following stablecoins on BlockFi: USDC, GUSD, BUSD, PAX

Read our full BlockFi Review or get started with a BlockFi account now.

Disclaimer: Geographic restrictions and limitations apply.

