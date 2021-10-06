fbpx

EXCLUSIVE: The 'Dogecoin Millionaire' Hasn't Sold A Single DOGE — Here Are His New Bets

byAdrian Zmudzinski
October 6, 2021 6:21 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
EXCLUSIVE: The 'Dogecoin Millionaire' Hasn't Sold A Single DOGE — Here Are His New Bets

In an interview with Benzinga, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) millionaire Glauber Contessoto said he still owns every single DOGE he has bought so far and shared his price prediction and new investments.

What Happened: Contessoto told Benzinga his Dogecoin price target for the end of the year is "around 50 cents." He has also not "sold a single Dogecoin" so far and currently holds 4,206,969 DOGE — worth more than $987,000 as of press time. Even though Dogecoin fell from its all-time highs, he is still known to the world as "the Doge millionaire."

According to Contessoto, Dogecoin's branding "is its greatest asset" and when it comes to its fundamentals "it does exactly what it was created to do — buy and sell things."

Contessoto said he doesn't know technical analysis; instead, he understands "market sentiment and pop culture shifts." His Dogecoin investment is mostly motivated by him noticing "the economy leaning towards with a heavier reliance on social media trends, influencer marketing and viral meme-based media."

According to Contessoto, Dogecoin will "be every newcomers' bridge into cryptocurrency in the coming years," also admitting "Dogecoin took off sooner than" he expected and asked, "How much bigger is this thing really going to be?"

See Also: IS DOGECOIN A GOOD INVESTMENT?

What Has The Doge Millionaire Bet On? Talking about his other investments, Contessoto shared that he holds about 8,500 Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) — more than $19,000 as of press time — and plans to start staking it on the JOEY Stake Pool to earn 5% off of it.

Looking into the future of the crypto space, he's most excited about Dogecoin's mass adoption to start taking place.

"Every time I see a new company or retailer accepting Dogecoin I get warm fuzzies in my tummy and it’s a good feeling," Contessoto said. According to him, "aligning with Doge is a no-brainer" for companies given its "incredible and strong community, free marketing dollars on promo and ads" and its positive message with “Do Only Good Everyday.”

Photo: Executium via Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Exclusives Markets Trading Ideas Interview

Related Articles

Bitcoin Reclaims $51,000 Level, Becomes 2021's Top Performing Asset Class

Bitcoin Reclaims $51,000 Level, Becomes 2021's Top Performing Asset Class

Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) strong recovery over the course of the third quarter has made it the best performing asset year-to-date. read more
Bank Of America Bullish On Bitcoin, Says Crypto Market Too Large To Ignore

Bank Of America Bullish On Bitcoin, Says Crypto Market Too Large To Ignore

Wall Street banking giant Bank Of America called blockchain the “most exciting new market in years” in a new research report. What Happened: On Monday, BofA published a digital asset primer stating that the market has become too large to ignore. read more
'Goodbye Bears'? Bitcoin Surges, Liquidating $270M Short Positions In One Hour

'Goodbye Bears'? Bitcoin Surges, Liquidating $270M Short Positions In One Hour

The market-leading cryptocurrency is surging on Friday, adding more than $4,000 to its price over the past 24 hours. read more

What Are The Top 5 Cryptocurrencies Heading Into 2022?

The market for digital currency (also known as cryptocurrency) is now growing at a rapid pace. Those who are looking to grow their wealth are now considering cryptocurrency as a way to diversify their investment portfolio. Along with real estate and stock, it’s probably a good idea to have some cryptocurrency just in case the value goes up.  read more