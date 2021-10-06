fbpx

Why Is Shiba Inu Skyrocketing Again Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
October 6, 2021 2:53 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is Shiba Inu Skyrocketing Again Today?

SHIBA INU (CRYPTO: SHIB) soared 71.91% over 24 hours leading up to early Wednesday. 

What’s Moving? The coin has soared 209.35% over a seven-day trailing period.

SHIB appreciated 67.15% and 69.36% against larger cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum over 24 hours. 

Over the last 30-days, the self-described Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) Killer has shot up 203.25% and in the last 90-days, it has run up 176.74%.

SHIB touched an all-time high of $0.0000388 in May.

See Also: Shiba Inu Price Prediction

Why Is It Moving? SHIB’s rose in tandem with other major coins, including DOGE, at press time when the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 2.58% to $2.22 trillion.

See Also: AMC Begins Accepting Dogecoin For Digital Gift Cards

SHIB attracted high interest on Twitter. The coin was mentioned in 4,862 tweets at press time, as per Cointrendz data — making it the second most-discussed cryptocurrency on the social media platform after BTC.

SHIB also saw high interest from retail investors on Stocktwits and Coingecko.

On Tuesday, cryptocurrency exchange WhiteBIT said SHIB would be listed on Oct. 7. 

It is noteworthy that SHIB was listed on Coinbase Global Inc’s (NASDAQ:COIN) platform last month after making it to Coinbase Pro earlier. There is a growing buzz surrounding SHIB’s listing on Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) after the latter introduces cryptocurrency wallets.

SHIB’s latest upwards trajectory was set into motion after an unidentified crypto whale purchased six trillion SHIB on Friday and another 276 billion worth of tokens on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Benzinga’s Melanie Schaffer noted that SHIB traded with a daily volume of 14.4 million compared with a 10-day average of 2.55 million. Shiba’s relative strength index measured at near 89% on Tuesday, which as per Schaffer puts it in the overweight territory.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin On A Bull Run As SEC Confirms It Has No China-Like Plans To Ban Crypto

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Dogecoin Knockoff Named After Elon Musk's Pet Continues The Bull Run, Surges 2300% In A Day

Dogecoin Knockoff Named After Elon Musk's Pet Continues The Bull Run, Surges 2300% In A Day

The price of Flokinomics (CRYPTO: FLOKIN), a Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) knockoff named after Telsa Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s pet dog Floki, is read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin On A Bull Run As SEC Confirms It Has No China-Like Plans To Ban Crypto

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin On A Bull Run As SEC Confirms It Has No China-Like Plans To Ban Crypto

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded above the psychologically important $50,000 level on Tuesday night as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 3.2% to $2.22 trillion. read more
AMC Begins Accepting Dogecoin For Digital Gift Cards

AMC Begins Accepting Dogecoin For Digital Gift Cards

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) CEO Adam Aron said Tuesday that the theater chain will accept Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) for the sale of digital gift cards. read more
Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Might Be Hounding All The Attention But Popular Analysts Say These DeFi Coins Are Ready For Some Action

Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Might Be Hounding All The Attention But Popular Analysts Say These DeFi Coins Are Ready For Some Action

Two popular cryptocurrency technical analysts are predicting rallies for some decentralized finance (DeFi)-based cryptocurrencies even as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) grab the read more