Tuesday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

byBenzinga Insights
October 5, 2021 4:11 pm
Tuesday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) rose 48.4% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Shiba Inu’s current trading volume totals $9.68 billion, a 21.17% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 9,174,565,370.
    Circulating Supply: 497,730,966,630,395.75
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP) increased by 14.03% to $55.71. The trading volume for this coin is currently $656.86 million, which is 0.43% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ICP’s estimated market cap is $9,279,828,754 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 167,073,382.27
    Max Supply: 469,213,710
  • Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is up 12.57% at $0.26. Dogecoin’s current trading volume totals $4.88 billion, a 1.31% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $DOGE’s estimated market cap is $34,089,430,492.
    Circulating Supply: 131,569,625,949.49
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Theta Network (CRYPTO: THETA) is up 11.9% at $6.8. The trading volume for this coin is currently $487.17 million, which is 0.36% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $THETA’s estimated market cap is $6,773,958,032 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 1,000,000,000
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • NEO (CRYPTO: NEO) is up 10.35% at $47.85. NEO’s current trading volume totals $410.65 million, a 0.11% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $NEO’s estimated market cap is $3,349,237,650 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 70,530,000
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC) rose 9.68% to $0.14 over the past 24 hours. XDC Network’s current trading volume totals $12.62 million, a 0.25% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $XDC’s estimated market cap is $1,706,052,401.
    Circulating Supply: 12,238,141,964
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Mina Protocol (CRYPTO: MINA) increased by 9.58% to $4.81. Mina Protocol’s current trading volume totals $94.96 million, a 0.62% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,230,070,430.
    Circulating Supply: 255,987,578.84
    Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

  • Synthetix Network Token (CRYPTO: SNX) declined by 2.56% to $10.23 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 114.29 million, which is 0.26% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,784,088,089.
    Circulating Supply: 175,051,872.47
    Max Supply: 235,186,816.84
  • Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) fell 2.09% to $1.96 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $565.98 million, which is 0.23% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ALGO’s estimated market cap is $11,938,542,984.
    Circulating Supply: 6,132,010,424.95
    Max Supply: 10,000,000,000
  • Harmony (CRYPTO: ONE) declined by 1.8% to $0.18 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $131.58 million, which is 0.28% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,869,638,584.
    Circulating Supply: 10,662,584,666.79
    Max Supply: 13,156,044,839.79
  • Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) decreased by 1.61% to $304.67 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 52.17 million, which is 0.33% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $QNT’s estimated market cap is $4,067,947,706 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 13,375,967.47
    Max Supply: 14,612,493
  • Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) fell 1.5% to $1.4 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 256.10 million, which is 0.17% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,515,383,653.
    Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01
    Max Supply: 3,175,000,000
  • eCash (CRYPTO: XEC) fell 1.26% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 83.06 million, which is 0.29% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XEC’s estimated market cap is $4,360,582,969.
    Circulating Supply: 18,861,964,646,789.4
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) decreased by 1.24% to $7.79 over the past 24 hours. Near’s current trading volume totals $253.31 million, a 0.24% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,674,717,675.
    Circulating Supply: 473,713,943.56
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000

