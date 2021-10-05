fbpx

Ready For Takeoff? US Bank Launches Crypto Custody

byAdrian Zmudzinski
October 5, 2021 6:33 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ready For Takeoff? US Bank Launches Crypto Custody

U.S. Bancorp's (NYSE:USB) bank, U.S. Bank, is launching its own cryptocurrency custody service aimed at institutional investors in partnership with New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG).

See Also: Learn about Cryptocurrency

What Happened: According to a Tuesday CNBC report, U.S. Bank partnered with NYDIG to provide custody services for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) and Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC).

Gunjan Kedia, a senior executive at U.S. Bank’s wealth management and investment division, told the news outlet that support for other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) will be added at a later time.

This detail is surprising given that recent research reveals that fund managers appear to be more bullish on Ethereum than they are on Bitcoin.

The report follows State Street Corp (NYSE:STTpartnering with Lukka to roll out digital and cryptocurrency asset fund administration capabilities for the firm's private funds clients. Similarly, Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) — the oldest bank in the United States — announced its Bitcoin and digital assets services back in February.

See Also: Is Cryptocurrency a Good Investment?

Photo: Courtesy U.S. Bank

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Bitcoin Cash Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours

Bitcoin Cash Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin Cash's (CRYPTO: BCH) price has fallen 3.63% to $552.29. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 10.0% gain, moving from $497.41 to its current price. read more
Why Buying Tacos And Pizzas At Major Chains With Dogecoin Could Soon Be A Reality

Why Buying Tacos And Pizzas At Major Chains With Dogecoin Could Soon Be A Reality

Verifone, one of the world’s largest point-of-sale providers, could soon make cryptocurrency payments a reality at large-scale U.S.-based retailers. read more
Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
Meme Stock Meets Meme Currency: AMC Considers Accepting Dogecoin, And Selling NFTs

Meme Stock Meets Meme Currency: AMC Considers Accepting Dogecoin, And Selling NFTs

An AMC Theater. Photo by author.  AMC Considers Taking Dogecoin read more