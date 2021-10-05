fbpx

Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Might Be Hounding All The Attention But Popular Analysts Say These DeFi Coins Are Ready For Some Action

byMadhukumar Warrier
October 5, 2021 7:10 am
Two popular cryptocurrency technical analysts are predicting rallies for some decentralized finance (DeFi)-based cryptocurrencies even as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) grab the limelight.

The Coins: Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe said on Twitter that one of the DeFi coins that he sees continuing to trend higher is Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO: CRV).

Pseudonymous cryptoanalyst Altcoin Sherpa told his more than 130,000 followers on Twitter that he thinks DeFi token Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) could be poised to rally.

See Also: How To Buy Avalanche (AVAX)

Altcoin Sherpa said that while he took some profits when Avalanche touched $70, he still holds a large holding of the token and anticipates it to surge as non fungible tokens (NFTs) are "doing well."

Performance So Far: AVAX, the native token of the Avalanche blockchain, is now the thirteenth largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization. The token’s year-to-date gains are an impressive 1,692.3%, but the cryptocurrency is down 17.4% from its all-time high of $79.52 reached in late September.

Curve Dao’s year-to-date gains are about 360.8%. The altcoin is down 95.2% from its all-time high of $60.50 reached in August last year.

Curve DAO Token is down 0.6% during the last 24 hours, trading at $2.85 at press time, while Avalanche is down almost 2.3% during the last 24 hours to $65.59.

Read Next: Bitcoin Surpasses Facebook's Market Valuation: What You Should Know

Photo: Courtesy of Jernej Furman on Flickr

