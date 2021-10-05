fbpx

Shiba Inu And This Minor Altcoin Are Buzzing More On Twitter Than Dogecoin And Bitcoin

byMadhukumar Warrier
October 5, 2021 5:16 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Shiba Inu And This Minor Altcoin Are Buzzing More On Twitter Than Dogecoin And Bitcoin

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Velas (CRYPTO: VLX) are seeing higher interest than major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) on Twitter in the early hours of Tuesday, as per Cointrendz data.

What Happened: Velas is the most-mentioned cryptocurrency on the microblogging platform with 7,639 tweets, followed by Shiba Inu with 7,197 tweets over 24 hours leading to press time.

See Also: How To Buy Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Bitcoin and Dogecoin are the third and fifth-most discussed coins, respectively, as per Cointrendz.

Why It Matters: Velas is an artificial intuition (AI)-powered Delegated Proof-of-Stake (AIDPOS) blockchain and open-source platform.  

Velas said on Twitter Monday that its proposal is live to be listed on Bancor decentralized exchange and that over 40 projects are scheduled to be launched into the Velas ecosystem.

The team behind the token recently announced the launch of VelasPad – the first launchpad built specifically for the Velas blockchain.

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu, which calls itself the “Doge killer,” is seeing high interest on Twitter after the cryptocurrency’s price surged more than 48% during the last 24 hours.  

The value of the cryptocurrency has been boosted by an unidentified whale’s large purchase of the altcoin and on speculation that Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) could list Shiba Inu soon after it releases its long-awaited crypto wallet feature.

Price Action: Shiba Inu is up 48.2% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.00001242 at press time, while Velas is down almost 2.8% during the 24-hour period to $0.1403.

Read Next: This Dogecoin Knockoff Named After Elon Musk's Pet Dog Is Up 800% Today

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Government Long Ideas News Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Is Dogecoin Moving Higher Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Moving Higher Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) shot up 10% to $0.24 over 24 hours leading up to early Tuesday morning. What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has risen 17.64% over a seven-day trailing period. read more
Bitcoin Surpasses Facebook's Market Valuation: What You Should Know

Bitcoin Surpasses Facebook's Market Valuation: What You Should Know

Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) surpassed social media giant Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) in terms of market capitalization on Monday. read more
What's Driving Adoption Of Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum In India And Vietnam?

What's Driving Adoption Of Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum In India And Vietnam?

The drivers for the adoption of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) in India and read more
It's A Doggie-Dog World: Dogecoin Leads The Major Crypto Pack Above Bitcoin, Ethereum; Shiba Inu Tops List Of Gainers

It's A Doggie-Dog World: Dogecoin Leads The Major Crypto Pack Above Bitcoin, Ethereum; Shiba Inu Tops List Of Gainers

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was on a tear Monday night as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 1.04% to $2.16 trillion. read more