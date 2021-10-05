Shiba Inu And This Minor Altcoin Are Buzzing More On Twitter Than Dogecoin And Bitcoin

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Velas (CRYPTO: VLX) are seeing higher interest than major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) on Twitter in the early hours of Tuesday, as per Cointrendz data.

What Happened: Velas is the most-mentioned cryptocurrency on the microblogging platform with 7,639 tweets, followed by Shiba Inu with 7,197 tweets over 24 hours leading to press time.

Bitcoin and Dogecoin are the third and fifth-most discussed coins, respectively, as per Cointrendz.

Why It Matters: Velas is an artificial intuition (AI)-powered Delegated Proof-of-Stake (AIDPOS) blockchain and open-source platform.

Velas said on Twitter Monday that its proposal is live to be listed on Bancor decentralized exchange and that over 40 projects are scheduled to be launched into the Velas ecosystem.

Our proposal is live to be listed on @Bancor Please vote if you want to see Velas join this amazing protocolhttps://t.co/kjuDLebMTF — Velas (@VelasBlockchain) October 4, 2021

The team behind the token recently announced the launch of VelasPad – the first launchpad built specifically for the Velas blockchain.

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu, which calls itself the “Doge killer,” is seeing high interest on Twitter after the cryptocurrency’s price surged more than 48% during the last 24 hours.

The value of the cryptocurrency has been boosted by an unidentified whale’s large purchase of the altcoin and on speculation that Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) could list Shiba Inu soon after it releases its long-awaited crypto wallet feature.

Price Action: Shiba Inu is up 48.2% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.00001242 at press time, while Velas is down almost 2.8% during the 24-hour period to $0.1403.

