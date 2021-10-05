fbpx

Why Is Dogecoin Moving Higher Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
October 5, 2021 4:16 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is Dogecoin Moving Higher Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) shot up 10% to $0.24 over 24 hours leading up to early Tuesday morning.

What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has risen 17.64% over a seven-day trailing period.

DOGE gained 6.46% and 9.25% against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) respectively over 24 hours. 

The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency has skyrocketed 4082.24% so far this year. 

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE rose along with other major cryptocurrencies on Tuesday, on a day Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), a self-described DOGE-killer, also posted spectacular 24-hour gains. The global cryptocurrency market cap rose 2.05% to $2.16 trillion at press time.

DOGE saw moderate interest on Twitter at press time. The cryptocurrency was mentioned in 2,926 tweets, as per Cointrendz data.

In the recent cryptocurrency rally, it is the short-term BTC holders that benefitted most, as per a recent note from Glassnode.

“As a larger portion of the market return to profit, it creates incentives for some investors to take profits, but also can recover conviction to hold onto their winners,” said the on-chain analytics firm.

Meanwhile, a DOGE-knockoff Flokinomics (CRYPTO: FLOKIN), named after Musk’s Shiba Inu dog, surged on Monday night. The BSC platform token’s trading volume touched $3 million within 24 hours.

See Also: What's Driving Adoption Of Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum In India And Vietnam?

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Shiba Inu And This Minor Altcoin Are Buzzing More On Twitter Than Dogecoin And Bitcoin

Shiba Inu And This Minor Altcoin Are Buzzing More On Twitter Than Dogecoin And Bitcoin

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Velas (CRYPTO: VLX) are seeing higher interest than major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and read more
What's Driving Adoption Of Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum In India And Vietnam?

What's Driving Adoption Of Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum In India And Vietnam?

The drivers for the adoption of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) in India and read more
It's A Doggie-Dog World: Dogecoin Leads The Major Crypto Pack Above Bitcoin, Ethereum; Shiba Inu Tops List Of Gainers

It's A Doggie-Dog World: Dogecoin Leads The Major Crypto Pack Above Bitcoin, Ethereum; Shiba Inu Tops List Of Gainers

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was on a tear Monday night as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 1.04% to $2.16 trillion. read more
This Dogecoin Knockoff Named After Elon Musk's Pet Dog Is Up 800% Today

This Dogecoin Knockoff Named After Elon Musk's Pet Dog Is Up 800% Today

The price of a Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrency, Flokinomics (CRYPTO: FLOKIN), named after Telsa Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s pet dog Floki, is surging more than 800% as of Monday night. read more