Ethereum, Axie Infinity, Shiba Inu Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO: BCHA) increased by 114.38% to $207.25. Trading volume for this coin is 54.09 thousand, which is 1.0% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 3,962,878,281.
- Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.4
- Max Supply: Not Available
- Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is up 46.3% at $0.0. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.62 billion, which is 5.61% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 5,986,218,675.
- Circulating Supply: 497,730,966,630,395.75
- Max Supply: Not Available
- Flow (CRYPTO: FLOW) is up 12.05% at $21.0. Trading volume for this coin is 100.18 million, which is 0.38% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $FLOW's estimated market cap is $1,380,609,989.
- Circulating Supply: 65,678,587.93
- Max Supply: Not Available
- Olympus (CRYPTO: OHM) increased by 11.89% to $925.77. Olympus's current trading volume totals $78.16 million, a 4.81% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $OHM's estimated market cap is $2,138,696,454.
- Circulating Supply: 2,303,420.87
- Max Supply: 2,831,140.43
- ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) increased by 11.55% to $0.01. ECOMI's current trading volume totals $11.76 million, a 0.93% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $OMI's estimated market cap is $1,454,087,881.
- Circulating Supply: 217,682,501,400.56
- Max Supply: Not Available
- Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) rose 10.47% to $48.22 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.41 billion, which is 1.83% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LUNA's estimated market cap is $19,228,891,115. Circulating Supply: 399,589,918.97
- Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
- Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) increased by 10.29% to $138.7. Axie Infinity's current trading volume totals $4.48 billion, a 3.04% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $AXS's estimated market cap is $8,493,167,192.
- Circulating Supply: 61,021,455.17
- Max Supply: 270,000,000
LOSERS
- Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) decreased by 1.67% to $3419.84 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 20.33 billion, which is 0.14% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ETH's estimated market cap is $402,883,390,897 as of today. Circulating Supply: 117,793,409.31
- Max Supply: Not Available
- Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) fell 1.61% to $428.46 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.63 billion, which is 0.06% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 66,171,501,723.
- Circulating Supply: 154,533,651.9
- Max Supply: 170,533,651.9
- Filecoin (CRYPTO: FIL) declined by 1.43% to $69.24 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.02 billion, which is 0.21% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $FIL's estimated market cap is $7,629,121,086. Circulating Supply: 110,132,387
- Max Supply: 1,971,707,894
- VeChain (CRYPTO: VET) declined by 1.41% to $0.11 over the past 24 hours. VeChain's current trading volume totals $535.20 million, a 0.24% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 7,456,254,591.
- Circulating Supply: 66,760,741,299
- Max Supply: Not Available
- Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT) declined by 1.33% to $8.08 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 112.50 million, which is 0.63% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $HT's estimated market cap is $1,326,672,612 as of today.
- Circulating Supply: 164,081,489.25
- Max Supply: 500,000,000
- Theta Fuel (CRYPTO: TFUEL) declined by 1.31% to $0.3 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 31.15 million, which is 0.54% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $TFUEL's estimated market cap is $1,606,408,014.
- Circulating Supply: 5,438,268,729
- Max Supply: Not Available
- REN (CRYPTO: REN) fell 1.05% to $1.21 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $145.11 million, which is 0.69% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,064,033,263.
- Circulating Supply: 881,153,018.75
- Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?
Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.
Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.