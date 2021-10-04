fbpx

Massive Glitch On DeFi Platform Compound Puts $160 Million Up For Grabs

byBibhu Pattnaik
October 4, 2021 2:44 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Massive Glitch On DeFi Platform Compound Puts $160 Million Up For Grabs

An upgrade gone wrong to the decentralized finance protocol Compound Finance (CRYPTO: COMP) has led to a bigger loss.

What Happened: According to Compound Labs' founder and Chief Executive Officer Robert Leshner, 490,000 Comp worth around $160 million is at risk. 

After a glitch in the DeFi lending platform Compound last week, about $90 million in tokens were sent out to users of DeFi protocol Compound by mistake.

After the deployment of Proposal 62, a glitch occurred, accidentally sending money from a pool of cash called Comptroller.

On Sunday, users started taking advantage of the glitch and sending Compound's cryptocurrency to Comptroller.

On Sunday, Leshner tweeted, "Going forward, I'm optimistic about the patches making their way through the governance process, which fix the distribution, and the community members that are working to manage this bug."

According to the blockchain data page Etherscan, there was major activity in the Comptroller pool on Sunday night. There was movement of money in and out of the system. There was $43.4 million in the pool as of Monday.

Comp was down 3.64% to $319.42 Monday afternoon.

Why It Matters: Unlike platforms like BlockFi, Compound is operated by a distributed network of users utilizing smart contracts or predetermined software programs.

With this, the risk of distribution increases, and neither Compound Labs nor anyone else can pause the distribution of the tokens.

After last week's mishap, Compound tried to put up patches to fix the issue. Due to government regulations, any changes take seven days to go through the system.

Looking at the vulnerability, Leshner had said, "There are no admin controls or community tools to disable the COMP distribution; any changes to the protocol require a 7-day governance process to make their way into production." 

Photo: Unsplash.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets General

Related Articles

Compound Labs Founder Sends Out The IRS Threat To Seek Funds Paid Out In Error Back And Crypto-Twitter Is Having None Of It

Compound Labs Founder Sends Out The IRS Threat To Seek Funds Paid Out In Error Back And Crypto-Twitter Is Having None Of It

Robert Leshner, the self-described “shadowy super-coder” who founded Compound Labs, the company associated with Compound (CRYPTO: COMP), wants the incorrect amount of COMP paid out due to a protocol error returned, or else it would be reported to the U.S. read more
Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
DeFi Protocol Compound Finance Accidentally Rewards Users With $80M In Tokens Due To Smart Contract Bug

DeFi Protocol Compound Finance Accidentally Rewards Users With $80M In Tokens Due To Smart Contract Bug

A new upgrade gone wrong has led to $80 million in losses for the decentralized finance protocol Compound Finance (CRYPTO: COMP). What Happened: After the deployment of Proposal 62 — originally intended to split COMP rewards distribution and bug fixes — Compound Finance reported some unusual activity. read more
Cryptocurrency Compound Falls More Than 9% In 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Compound Falls More Than 9% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Compound's (CRYPTO: COMP) price has fallen 9.52% to $300.61. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 13.0% loss, moving from $347.19 to its current price. read more