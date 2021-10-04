fbpx

What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
October 4, 2021 4:05 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 2.13% lower at $0.215 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning. 

What’s Moving? Over a seven-day trailing period, DOGE traded 3.09% higher.

Against major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), DOGE traded 1.34% and 0.29% lower respectively.

Since the year began, DOGE has shot up 3678.13% touching an all-time high of $0.74 in early May.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)
Why Is It Moving? DOGE traded lower along with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 1.4% to $2.10 trillion.

The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency did not see high interest on Twitter and was mentioned in 1,477 tweets in 24 hours leading to press time, as per Cointrendz. 

Velas (VLX) and BTC were the most mentioned coins on Twitter, at press time. VLX was mentioned in 7,120 tweets and BTC in 5,448 tweets.

See Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Stronger Over the Weekend, Axie Shoots To New Highs As Bears Hibernate Ahead Of Winter

Major coins including DOGE showed strength over the weekend with Bitcoin forming a descending wedge pattern on its chart, which according to the analyst Raoul Pal could lead to a “very powerful upside move.”

Another analyst, Michaël van de Poppe remarked, “Goodbye bears” after cryptocurrency markets moved sharply up on Friday.

DOGE, along with some other cryptocurrencies, will now be accepted by the first Southern Baptist church for donations, as per Pastor Adam Bennet.

On Sunday, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk put his Shiba Inu dog Floki into the front trunk of a Tesla vehicle, but knockoff coins like Floki Inu (FLOKI) failed to take off.

Even though a spike was seen in the intraday price of FLOKI, there was no sustained upwards momentum.

Read Next: These 6 DeFi Coins Have Given Better Returns Than Dogecoin, Tesla, Apple This Year

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Stronger Over the Weekend, Axie Shoots To New Highs As Bears Hibernate Ahead Of Winter

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Stronger Over the Weekend, Axie Shoots To New Highs As Bears Hibernate Ahead Of Winter

Major coins were on the ascent on Sunday night as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 0.54% to $2.14 trillion. What Happened: The apex cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), rose 1.78% to $47,994.68 over 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BTC has risen 9.9%. read more
Dogecoin For Donations in Church? Yes, This Mississippi Church Accepts Cryptos As Donations

Dogecoin For Donations in Church? Yes, This Mississippi Church Accepts Cryptos As Donations

In St. Martin, Mississippi, Back Bay church became the first Southern Baptist church to accept cryptocurrency as donations.  Pastor Adam Bennet, who has been in full-time ministry since 2005, introduced Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as a donation option.  read more
Bitcoin-Centric E-Commerce Website Bitplaza Considers Adding New Cryptos Including Dogecoin

Bitcoin-Centric E-Commerce Website Bitplaza Considers Adding New Cryptos Including Dogecoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)-centric e-commerce website Bitplaza said it plans to add new cryptocurrencies including Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) read more
What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded mostly flat in the early hours of Friday. What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency traded unchanged at $0.20 over 24 hours leading up to press time. Over a seven-day trailing period, DOGE has fallen 7.74%. read more