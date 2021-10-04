What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 2.13% lower at $0.215 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning.

What’s Moving? Over a seven-day trailing period, DOGE traded 3.09% higher.

Against major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), DOGE traded 1.34% and 0.29% lower respectively.

Since the year began, DOGE has shot up 3678.13% touching an all-time high of $0.74 in early May.

Why Is It Moving? DOGE traded lower along with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 1.4% to $2.10 trillion.

The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency did not see high interest on Twitter and was mentioned in 1,477 tweets in 24 hours leading to press time, as per Cointrendz.

Velas (VLX) and BTC were the most mentioned coins on Twitter, at press time. VLX was mentioned in 7,120 tweets and BTC in 5,448 tweets.

Major coins including DOGE showed strength over the weekend with Bitcoin forming a descending wedge pattern on its chart, which according to the analyst Raoul Pal could lead to a “very powerful upside move.”

Another analyst, Michaël van de Poppe remarked, “Goodbye bears” after cryptocurrency markets moved sharply up on Friday.

DOGE, along with some other cryptocurrencies, will now be accepted by the first Southern Baptist church for donations, as per Pastor Adam Bennet.

On Sunday, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk put his Shiba Inu dog Floki into the front trunk of a Tesla vehicle, but knockoff coins like Floki Inu (FLOKI) failed to take off.

Even though a spike was seen in the intraday price of FLOKI, there was no sustained upwards momentum.

