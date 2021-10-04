Netflix's 'Squid Game' Prompts Axie Infinity Meme Contest On Twitter

Netflix Inc’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) Korean-language “Squid Game” has spurred an Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) meme contest.

What Happened: Axie co-founder Jeffrey Jiho Zirlin announced the contest on Sunday night on Twitter; participants have one week for submissions.

See Also: How To Buy Axie Infinity (AXS)

The winner would receive 5 AXS, worth around $684.20, the second-place meme would be rewarded $2 AXS ($273.68) and the third prize winner would receive 1 AXS ($136.84).

Axie <> Squid Game Meme Contest! 1 week for submissions. Post in comments. 5 Axs to the winner. 2 AXS to second place. 1 AXS to third. Good luck! pic.twitter.com/3fVUOy4FUM — The Jiho (@Jihoz_Axie) October 2, 2021

AXS traded 26.42% higher over 24 hours at $136.84. Over the last seven days, the token has shot up 106.65%.

The Axie co-founder’s efforts have borne some fruit already as his followers on the social media platform responded with memes.

But the aqua comp got sum Beast's cards pic.twitter.com/tPTwnYErSG — JUAN (@baconneitherdoI) October 4, 2021

Why It Matters: Since 2021 began, AXS has skyrocketed 22989.63%, making it the coin one with the highest year-to-date gains, as per CoinMarketCap data.

See Also: Here Are The Top 10 Most Watched Netflix Shows — And No, 'Tiger King' Is Not #1

Meanwhile, Squid Game’s massive popularity is causing a surge in broadband traffic in South Korea and a legal controversy over network usage fees has erupted between the streaming giant and South Korean telecom firm SK Telecom Co. Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Axie Infinity, a blockchain gaming project with a non fungible token focus has been received well in developing countries in Asia where players can earn substantial regular income by playing the game.

South Korean dramas are Hollywood’s “biggest competitor,” reported Elle. These dramas are especially popular in Asia, in some of the same markets where Axie has a large player base.

Price Action: On Friday, Netflix shares closed 0.46% higher at $613.15 in the regular session.

Read Next: EXCLUSIVE: Axie Infinity's Andrew Campbell On Coming Out As Non-Binary, LGBTQ Acceptance, And Breaking 'The Cycle of Broken Power Dynamics' With Blockchain