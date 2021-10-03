fbpx

The Butterfly Effect: Here's The Crazy Story Of How World Of Warcraft Led To The Creation Of Ethereum

byChris Katje
October 3, 2021 5:25 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
The Butterfly Effect: Here's The Crazy Story Of How World Of Warcraft Led To The Creation Of Ethereum

Many are familiar with the butterfly effect thanks to a movie by the same name. The butterfly effect is an idea that small events can have non-linear impacts on a complex level. A small change made in a popular video game led to the creation of one of the most valuable and most popular cryptocurrencies of all time.

What Happened: A small change to a character in World of Warcraft, the popular game from Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), had a big impact on cryptocurrency and the creation of non-fungible tokens

Changes made by World of Warcraft over a spell used by the Warlock character made it less effective by changing the rules. This is known as nerf in the gaming world.

“I happily played World of Warcraft during 2007-2010, but one day Blizzard removed the damage component from my beloved warlock’s Siphon Life spell,” Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin says on his official blog. “I cried myself to sleep and on that day I realized what horrors centralized services can bring. I soon decided to quit.”

Related Link: 5 Things You Might Not Know About Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin

Why It’s Important: After he stopped playing World of Warcraft, Buterin became heavily interested in cryptocurrency and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Buterin wrote for several Bitcoin focused media outlets and became a voice in the cryptocurrency sector.

Buterin wrote for Bitcoin Weekly and later co-founded Bitcoin Magazine. He dropped out of university to focus on cryptocurrency after obtaining a $100,000 grant from the popular Thiel Foundation, created by Peter Thiel.

“I went around the world, explored many crypto projects and finally realized that they were all too concerned about specific applications and not being sufficiently general – hence the birth of Ethereum, which has been taking up my life ever since.”

Buterin created the idea for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) in 2013 and the cryptocurrency was launched on July 30, 2015. Buterin currently holds 333,500 ETH in his primary wallet, worth over $1.1 billion.

Ethereum is one of the most valuable cryptocurrencies with a market capitalization of over $403 billion, according to AssetDash

It’s pretty unreal to think that a simple change in World of Warcraft led to Buterin getting so heavily involved in the world of cryptocurrency.

Without the change made by Blizzard, there might not be Ethereum or non-fungible tokens in the world today.
 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

This Investment Strategist Says Bitcoin Forming Pattern That Usually Leads To Very Powerful Upside Move: Here's Why

This Investment Strategist Says Bitcoin Forming Pattern That Usually Leads To Very Powerful Upside Move: Here's Why

Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) hedge fund executive Raoul Pal says Bitcoin (CRYPTO: read more
For the First Time Ever, Institutional Traders Favor Grayscale's Ethereum Trust Over Bitcoin Trust

For the First Time Ever, Institutional Traders Favor Grayscale's Ethereum Trust Over Bitcoin Trust

For the first time ever, institutional investors are favoring Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust (OTC: ETHE) over the firm’s Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC), according to a new study. read more
Dogecoin For Donations in Church? Yes, This Mississippi Church Accepts Cryptos As Donations

Dogecoin For Donations in Church? Yes, This Mississippi Church Accepts Cryptos As Donations

In St. Martin, Mississippi, Back Bay church became the first Southern Baptist church to accept cryptocurrency as donations.  Pastor Adam Bennet, who has been in full-time ministry since 2005, introduced Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as a donation option.  read more
DeFi Explodes: Assets Under Management 936% Up In One Year

DeFi Explodes: Assets Under Management 936% Up In One Year

The total value locked (TVL) — arguably an equivalent of traditional finance's assets under management — of decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols exploded over the last year and is a testament to the staggering growth this industry is seeing. read more