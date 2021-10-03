fbpx

Dogecoin For Donations in Church? Yes, This Mississippi Church Accepts Cryptos As Donations

byBibhu Pattnaik
October 3, 2021 10:57 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin For Donations in Church? Yes, This Mississippi Church Accepts Cryptos As Donations

In St. Martin, Mississippi, Back Bay church became the first Southern Baptist church to accept cryptocurrency as donations. 

Pastor Adam Bennet, who has been in full-time ministry since 2005, introduced Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as a donation option. 

He has decided to include Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Stablecoin (CRYPTO: DAI), Litecoin (CRYPTO LTC) USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC) as giving options in the church. 

“I talked with a few others in the church who were into crypto, which grew into a discussion about it,” he said. “Then I did some research and found that the Salvation Army accepts it. So I looked into their platform and ended up deciding to use a different one for us.”

“I’m an early adopter and like to be on the cutting edge of things. But we also have other people who are invested in crypto. So we want to take some of the assets we’ve invested, see it appreciate, and give it to the work of the church,” explained Bennett.

“There are already non-profits using crypto to transfer value from one country to another,” he said. “Transactions in some Third World countries can’t happen quickly and cheaply.”

Those non-profits, Bennett explained, are using crypto to get funding for projects such as building wells efficiently.

According to Bennett, his church’s dipping its toe into crypto at this point. He is expecting its usage to grow in the years to come. But, for now, he encourages others to do their research – a lot of it – before following suit.

“Our church started because there was some interest. It was more of curiosity,” he said. “But it is an asset. So if someone wanted to donate to our church as they would with a parcel of land, they can. Then we can sell it and used that money for the mission of God.”

Related Link: 'Dogecoin Millionaire' Hodls His Bag: 'The Future Is Bright'

Photo: Unsplash
 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Top Stories Markets General

Related Articles

This Investment Strategist Says Bitcoin Forming Pattern That Usually Leads To Very Powerful Upside Move: Here's Why

This Investment Strategist Says Bitcoin Forming Pattern That Usually Leads To Very Powerful Upside Move: Here's Why

Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) hedge fund executive Raoul Pal says Bitcoin (CRYPTO: read more
Bitcoin On Its way To $100K

Bitcoin On Its way To $100K

Regardless of the barriers that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has broken down, this will be a highly resisted asset... until it will no longer be so. read more
Dogecoin Headed For 40 Cents, But Not Yet: Expert Weighs In

Dogecoin Headed For 40 Cents, But Not Yet: Expert Weighs In

Dogecoin's (CRYPTO: DOGE) price is headed much higher, according to Yaron Schwarcz, a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) maximalist who is the co-founder of robotics firm Sk read more
Bitcoin-Centric E-Commerce Website Bitplaza Considers Adding New Cryptos Including Dogecoin

Bitcoin-Centric E-Commerce Website Bitplaza Considers Adding New Cryptos Including Dogecoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)-centric e-commerce website Bitplaza said it plans to add new cryptocurrencies including Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) read more