'Goodbye Bears'? Bitcoin Surges, Liquidating $270M Short Positions In One Hour

bySamyuktha Sriram
October 1, 2021 8:20 am
The market-leading cryptocurrency is surging on Friday, adding more than $4,000 to its price over the past 24 hours.

What Happened: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) rallied to a price of $47,600 earlier today. The digital asset was trading at around $44,900 at 6:30 a.m. ET before surging 6% in just 10 minutes to $47,600.

“Goodbye bears,” tweeted popular market analyst Michaël van de Poppe. following the bullish price action which bore significant consequences for those betting against Bitcoin.

 

See Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Buoyant Exiting September, Analysts Watch For October Recovery

According to liquidation data from Bybt, $270 million worth of short positions were liquidated within the span of one hour.

Large-cap altcoins followed Bitcoin’s price action. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) gained 9%, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) gained 7%, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) gained 8% and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) rose by 13.56% over 24-hours.

Photo: Executium on Unsplash

