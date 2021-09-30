Exclusive: BT Drops Hints About Finding NFTs Hidden in His New Album, Metaversal

BT’s new album can’t be properly experienced without the blockchain. Instead of releasing a project for streaming services, BT created a blockchain-based decentralized application (dApp).

The album is not your typical EDM album –– it changes based on the time of day and the Lunar cycle. Not only that, there are cryptographic puzzles layered into the waveforms with 33 unlockable NFTs given to the 1st person that solve each of the 33 puzzles.

Tokens minted from BT’s album Metaversal will be ERC-721 tokens powered by Ethereum’s blockchain. Origin Protocol (OGN) is the decentralized application used to power the sale of 11 NFTs which began auction September 29, 2021.

These NFTs have varying tier-levels, but all will come with a vinyl collection and a physical sculpture of the NFT purchased. The top bidder will receive the “Meta-Platinum” NFT, which includes custom music from BT, a framed NFT and the software engine for audio-reactive playback which has 3 unique versions of BT’s new album.

You won’t be able to solve these puzzles without hints, however, which BT told us will be scattered all around the internet. He even gave Benzinga a few exclusive tips…

BT said that Twitter and Discord will be helpful resources for the treasure hunt. He’ll be announcing when riddles are solved, and may drop hints on his social media . When asked where to look for clues, BT said “The 1st place I’d look is the smart contract code.” He also told us some clues will be time dependent, similarly to the album (based on time of day and lunar cycles).

In total, there are 3 sequences that each have 11 NFTs to unlock. While it’s possible to solve multiple riddles and obtain more than 1 of these NFTs, BT noted that “someone who is very clever may be able to find 2 or 3 of these NFTs.” Each NFT found within the album will have utility, which “will become clear once the NFT is minted,” according to BT.