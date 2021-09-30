'Dogecoin Millionaire' Hodls His Bag: 'The Future Is Bright'

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) millionaire Glauber Contessoto said he still owns every single DOGE that he has bought so far.

What Happened: In a Wednesday tweet, Contessoto said he is "still holding every single one of my dogecoin" and he "bought every dip in 2021." He believes "the future is bright for currency with a cute dog meme on it."

Contessoto has gone as far as to say that if he "can retire at 35 with $10 million" he will "be happy." His comments follow an expert recently suggesting Dogecoin will hit $0.40 by the end-of-year due to a bullish run-up resulting from the September bear market.

Dogecoin fans recently saw a whole slew of positive news. One was the partnership between BitPay Inc. and Verifone Inc. allowing crypto payments in fast-food restaurants and stores, and another example was AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) chairman and CEO Adam Aron suggesting Dogecoin support. Last but not least, recent reports show data proving that Dogecoin adoption is climbing much faster than ever.

Price Action: According to CoinMarketCap data, as of press time Thursday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.2027 after seeing its value increase by about 1.5% over the last 24 hours.

Photo by Executium on Unsplash