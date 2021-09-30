fbpx

Visa Announces Network For Stablecoin And CBDCs

byAdrian Zmudzinski
September 30, 2021 1:57 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Visa Announces Network For Stablecoin And CBDCs

Visa (NYSE:V) announced a second layer meant to build a universal hub that allows exchanging stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

What Happened: According to a Thursday announcement, the new system aims to make different digital currencies interoperable by allowing for their real-time conversion. The payments behemoth describes its upcoming system as a "network of blockchain networks" that would work as a "universal adapter."

See Also: HOW TO BUY VISA (V) STOCK

The new Visa Universal Payment Channel would connect multiple digital assets — both governmental and decentralized — to enable the transfer of digital assets from different protocols and wallets. The company explained its vision:

“Imagine splitting the check with your friends, when everyone at the table is using a different type of money — some using CBDC like Sweden’s eKrona, and others preferring a private stablecoin like USDC.” USDC is Coinbase Global Inc.'s (NASDAQ:COIN) stablecoin.

The announcement explains that the project aims to add "value to multiple forms of money movement, whether they originate on the Visa network, or beyond." The news follows late march reports that Visa became the first major payments network to settle transactions in USDC.

Image by Pete Linforth from Pixabay 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Top Stories Markets

Related Articles

Pro-Crypto Senator Lummis Says Stablecoins Need To Be Backed By Cash

Pro-Crypto Senator Lummis Says Stablecoins Need To Be Backed By Cash

On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis said that stablecoins should be backed by cash and may need to be issued by banks.  read more
Bitcoin Has Replaced Gold: Chamath Palihapitiya On Hedging Against Inflation

Bitcoin Has Replaced Gold: Chamath Palihapitiya On Hedging Against Inflation

Legendary investor Chamath Palihapitiya gave an update on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), a cryptocurrency he once said could hit $200,000.  read more
Dogecoin Headed For 40 Cents, But Not Yet: Expert Weighs In

Dogecoin Headed For 40 Cents, But Not Yet: Expert Weighs In

Dogecoin's (CRYPTO: DOGE) price is headed much higher, according to Yaron Schwarcz, a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) maximalist who is the co-founder of robotics firm Skyline Robotics. read more
Experts From PayPal, Google, Visa, Spotify To Help Bank Of England Develop Digital Currency

Experts From PayPal, Google, Visa, Spotify To Help Bank Of England Develop Digital Currency

The Bank of England has assembled a panel of cryptocurrency experts from leading tech companies to contribute to researching a central bank digital currency (CBDC) for the U.K. read more