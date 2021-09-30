fbpx

DeFi Protocol Compound Finance Accidentally Rewards Users With $80M In Tokens Due To Smart Contract Bug

bySamyuktha Sriram
September 30, 2021 12:32 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
DeFi Protocol Compound Finance Accidentally Rewards Users With $80M In Tokens Due To Smart Contract Bug

A new upgrade gone wrong has led to $80 million in losses for the decentralized finance protocol Compound Finance (CRYPTO: COMP).

What Happened: After the deployment of Proposal 62 — originally intended to split COMP rewards distribution and bug fixes — Compound Finance reported some unusual activity.

“No supplied/borrowed funds are at risk — Compound Labs and members of the community are investigating discrepancies in the COMP distribution,” stated the protocol at the time.

Shortly after, some Compound users reported receiving as much as 70 million COMP tokens, worth around $20 million.

“The new Comptroller contract contains a bug, causing some users to receive far too much COMP,” explained Compound founder Robert Leshner.

“There are no admin controls or community tools to disable the COMP distribution; any changes to the protocol require a 7-day governance process to make their way into production,” he added.

Blockchain security researcher Mudit Gupta outlined an analysis of the incident on Twitter, calling it a “reverse rug pull.”

“A small change at one place can introduce a vulnerability at another,” he said.

Price Action: The price of COMP dipped by 12% to a low of $285 following the news. At press time, COMP was trading at $298.72, down 7.5%. Trading volume is up by 437% over 24 hours.

Photo: Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Cryptocurrency Compound Falls More Than 9% In 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Compound Falls More Than 9% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Compound's (CRYPTO: COMP) price has fallen 9.52% to $300.61. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 13.0% loss, moving from $347.19 to its current price. read more
Wednesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Wednesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more