fbpx

Why Did The CFTC Fine Crypto Exchange Kraken $1.3M?

bySamyuktha Sriram
September 30, 2021 10:57 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Did The CFTC Fine Crypto Exchange Kraken $1.3M?

The U.S. Commodity and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has imposed a $1.25 million fine on U.S.-based crypto exchange Kraken.

What Happened: In a statement issued earlier this week, the CFTC alleged that Kraken had illegally offered margined retail commodity transactions in digital assets, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and failed to register as a futures commission merchant (FCM).

As per the order, Kraken will be required to pay $1.25 million in “civil monetary penalty” and to cease and desist from further violations of the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA).

Kraken was founded in 2011 and is the largest U.S.-based crypto exchange after Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN).

Based on the CFTC’s allegations, Kraken reportedly offered margined retail commodity transactions in digital assets to U.S. customers who were not eligible contract participants between June 2020 and July 2021.

“This action is part of the CFTC’s broader effort to protect U.S. customers,” said CFTC Acting Director of Enforcement Vincent McGonagle.

“Margined, leveraged or financed digital asset trading offered to retail U.S. customers must occur on properly registered and regulated exchanges in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations.”

Kraken isn’t the only crypto company on the CFTC’s radar. On Thursday, the regulator charged 14 other crypto companies with failing to register as FCMs or falsely claiming to be registered.

“Today’s actions reflect the CFTC’s dedicated efforts to aggressively root out bad actors falsely claiming to hold legitimate registrations and protect the trading public,” said McGonagle.

Price Action: In the last 24-hours, the crypto market recorded a 1.17% increase in overall market cap which stood at $1.9 trillion at press time Thursday. The leading digital asset Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading at $43,089.77, up 2.49%.

Photo: Executium on Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Government News Regulations Top Stories Markets

Related Articles

Dogecoin Headed For 40 Cents, But Not Yet: Expert Weighs In

Dogecoin Headed For 40 Cents, But Not Yet: Expert Weighs In

Dogecoin's (CRYPTO: DOGE) price is headed much higher, according to Yaron Schwarcz, a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) maximalist who is the co-founder of robotics firm Skyline Robotics. read more
Experts From PayPal, Google, Visa, Spotify To Help Bank Of England Develop Digital Currency

Experts From PayPal, Google, Visa, Spotify To Help Bank Of England Develop Digital Currency

The Bank of England has assembled a panel of cryptocurrency experts from leading tech companies to contribute to researching a central bank digital currency (CBDC) for the U.K. read more
This Crypto Miner Has Generated A Better 1-Year Return Than Bitcoin, Ethereum And XRP

This Crypto Miner Has Generated A Better 1-Year Return Than Bitcoin, Ethereum And XRP

The financial markets have turned volatile of late, as risk aversion is exerting downward pressure on asset classes such as equities. Stocks, which navigated through the COVID-19 pandemic fairly well, have come under pressure amid rate hikes fears. Against this backdrop, the quest will be to spot one good investment that could prove to be a safe bet. read more
Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Moving Today

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Moving Today

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: read more