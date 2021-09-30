Hamster Coin Crashes 40% In A Day After Skyrocketing On Elon Musk, Dogecoin Creator Mentions

Hamster (CRYPTO: HAM) fell 40.31% over 24 hours to $0.000000000781 at press time on Wednesday.

What’s Moving? HAM has shot up a whopping 724.61% over a seven-day trailing period.

The coin fell 42.44% and 42.93% against Bitcoin and Ethereum respectively over 24 hours. In the last 90 days, HAM has returned 168.9%.

Why Is It Moving? Hamster nosedived on Wednesday night after shooting up a day prior after an exchange of tweets between Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus.

The recent surge in HAM prices seemingly occurred due to the popularity of Mr. Goxx, a cryptocurrency trade-picking hamster.

The rodent’s trades have recently outperformed those of Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) and Ark Invest fund manager Cathie Wood.

The fall in HAM prices came despite the announcement of “HamsterSwap” — a swap protocol that the project claims will be launched by late June.

