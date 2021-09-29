Crypto Knowledge: How to Earn Money in a Highly Volatile Market

Photo by Executium on Unsplash

Investing in any market carries a certain amount of risk along with it. Whether you choose to invest in the stock market, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) or real estate, the investment will wax and wane over time. That fact may cause people to keep their hard-earned money in a low-interest bank account or under their mattress, but neither of those places will help build your wealth.

To grow your bottom line, you have to take a certain degree of risk. That said, you can minimize the impact of the market’s volatility on your portfolio if you diversify your investments over many different portfolio options.

With cryptocurrency being one of the youngest investment types out there, the big gains and losses in a short time frame might intimidate investors. But there’s a way to dip your toe into the digital currency market and earn money without necessarily having to worry about timing trades. That way can start with investing at YouHodler.

Earning in a Volatile Market

YouHodler is a fintech platform based in the European Union that gives cryptocurrency HODLers (HODL stands for “hold on for dear life”) the ability to earn interest on their digital investments without trading. The company does this by offering fiat and stablecoin loans to those in need and using part of the fee they charge to pay investors a high interest rate. They provide advanced custody and security options.

The company is an active member of the Blockchain Association of Financial Commission and the Crypto Valley Association, so you can buy, hold and sell with peace of mind. Plus, YouHodler just incorporated the cybersecurity company Fireblocks platform to bump up investor confidence in its overall safety.

No Bonus, no Problem

While investor confidence in a product is paramount to the success of an investment company, whether that be in the digital realm or not, belief in a company must start from within the business itself. Often you’ll see banks, investment firms, and crypto companies offering referral bonuses or small promotion gimmicks to bring in more clients. These usually consist of $50 here or a stock or two there.

But it takes a genuinely bold business with a strong belief in its product to rely on word of mouth by clients who love a product and see results to spread the word to their friends, family, and colleagues. Not only that, but who wants to settle for a measly 50 bucks when you could win a Tesla or a Vespa? That’s right, YouHodler is running an offer that ends on Halloween 2021, where one of its clients could trade their crypto and win a vehicle made by Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) for their troubles.

Yes, that kind of bonus will help spread the word like wildfire, but the prize doesn’t depend on how many people an investor brings in for a small bonus because every investor gets an equal shot. That’s because YouHodler wants to highlight their trading advantages over the competition to prospective clients instead of having current clients concentrate on garnering bonus referrals to build their bottom line.

Reputation Means a Lot

The base of any good business relies to a certain degree upon the reliability of the product it offers. And if you’re interested in stepping into the digital asset realm, you might want to look into YouHodler as a standout option. A company that has confidence in what it presents to its clients with various options to fit your needs is a great thing. With YouHodler, you can buy, sell, earn, borrow and trade in cryptocurrency while possibly putting yourself and your friends in the running to win big as you build your future wealth.