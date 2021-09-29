fbpx

Cathie Wood Sells Another $265M In Tesla On Tuesday — These Are Other Key Trades

byRachit Vats
September 28, 2021 11:39 pm
Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Tuesday further sold shares to book profit in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), its largest single-day sell so far this month in the electric vehicle maker company’s stock.

The popular money manager sold 340,618 shares — estimated to be worth $264.85 million — in the Palo Alto, California-based company.

Tesla stock closed 1.74% lower at $777.56 on Tuesday. The company's stock has jumped 5.6% so far this month and the year-to-date gains are about 6.55%.

The popular investment management firm deployed the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKW), the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) and the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) to sell shares in Tesla.

The hedge fund is known to be bullish on Tesla and the electric vehicle company remains its largest stock holding. Ark predicts Tesla will hit the $3,000 mark at the end of 2025.

Including the latest sale, the New York-based money managing firm has sold about $594 million worth of shares so far in September in the Elon Musk-led company.

Ark held a total of about 4 million shares — worth $3.17 billion — in the electric vehicle company, ahead of Tuesday’s trades.

See Also: Cathie Wood's Ark Sells Another $19.3M In Tesla As Stock Marches Upward

Here are some of the other key trades for Ark on Tuesday:

Sold 68,883 shares — estimated to be worth $5.12 million — in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP), on the day shares of the company closed 7.07% lower at $74.42 a share.

Sold 1,994 shares — estimated to be worth $5.4 million — in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). Shares of the company closed 3.76% lower at $2,723.68 on Tuesday.

Snapped 184,199 shares — estimated to be worth $42.33 million — in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), on the day shares closed 1.03% lower at $229.84.

Bought 205,707 shares — estimated to be worth $49.9 million — in Square Inc (NYSE:SQ), on the day shares of the Jack Dorsey-led company closed about  6% lower at $242.70.

