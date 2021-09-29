fbpx

Hamster Cryptocurrency Shoots Up 465% — Courtesy Of Elon Musk And Dogecoin Creator?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
September 28, 2021 10:15 pm
Hamster (CRYPTO: HAM) cryptocurrency is skyrocketing on Tuesday — seemingly thanks to Mr.Goxx, a cryptocurrency trade-picking hamster.

What Happened: HAM traded 464.46% higher at 0.0000000016 over 24 hours leading up to press time.

See Also: How To Buy Ethereum (ETH)

The coin has shot up 453.2% and 458.74% against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) respectively.

On Tuesday, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk made a reference to Mr. Goxx on Twitter, and posted, “Hamster has mad skillz!!” in response to a post related to the hamster from Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) creator Billy Markus.

Why It Matters: The hamster, named after the former cryptocurrency exchange Mt. Gox,  has been making cryptocurrency trades for its human owner since June 12.

The hamster’s trades have outperformed those of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) and Ark Invest fund manager Cathie Wood.

Back in July, Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey had replied “HamsterCoin” to a tweet that noted that the “biggest threat to ethereum is dogecoin.”

Markus also participated in that Twitter thread at the time and said “by transitive property, hamster coin is the biggest threat of all.”

That Twitter conversation had led to a surge in the popularity of HAM.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum Extend Free Fall Over Debt Ceiling, Regulatory Troubles But Axie Shoots For Infinity And Beyond

