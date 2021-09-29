Hamster Cryptocurrency Shoots Up 465% — Courtesy Of Elon Musk And Dogecoin Creator?

Hamster (CRYPTO: HAM) cryptocurrency is skyrocketing on Tuesday — seemingly thanks to Mr.Goxx, a cryptocurrency trade-picking hamster.

What Happened: HAM traded 464.46% higher at 0.0000000016 over 24 hours leading up to press time.

The coin has shot up 453.2% and 458.74% against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) respectively.

On Tuesday, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk made a reference to Mr. Goxx on Twitter, and posted, “Hamster has mad skillz!!” in response to a post related to the hamster from Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) creator Billy Markus.

— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) September 28, 2021

Why It Matters: The hamster, named after the former cryptocurrency exchange Mt. Gox, has been making cryptocurrency trades for its human owner since June 12.

The hamster’s trades have outperformed those of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) and Ark Invest fund manager Cathie Wood.

Back in July, Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey had replied “HamsterCoin” to a tweet that noted that the “biggest threat to ethereum is dogecoin.”

Markus also participated in that Twitter thread at the time and said “by transitive property, hamster coin is the biggest threat of all.”

That Twitter conversation had led to a surge in the popularity of HAM.

