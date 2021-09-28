fbpx

Crypto Markets In US Will Not End Well Outside Purview Of Regulators: Gensler

byBibhu Pattnaik
September 28, 2021 3:17 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Crypto Markets In US Will Not End Well Outside Purview Of Regulators: Gensler

During a recent event in Beverly Hills, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler warned the cryptocurrency market may come under SEC regulations. 

What Happened: Crypto trading platforms might succeed if they submit to regulation under existing tax compliance, money laundering and insider trading laws, he said. 

Cryptocurrency markets and related platforms will not end well if they stay outside the purview of regulators, he said. 

"There's trading venues and lending venues where they coalesce around these, and they have not just dozens but hundreds and sometimes thousands of tokens on them," Gensler said, adding that "this is not going to end well if it stays outside the regulatory space."

The Context: Last week, Gensler outlined several concerns with the crypto market to members of the U.S. Senate.

"Frankly, at this time, it's more like the Wild West or the old world of 'buyer beware' that existed before the securities laws were enacted. As a result, this asset class is rife with fraud, scams, and abuse in certain applications," said Gensler.

Last month Gensler had said that he plans to regulate cryptocurrencies to protect investors against fraud. 

Investors need to understand that they are not protected in the same way they are when they invest in security on the New York Stock Exchange, he said, adding that this is not good for the advancement of cryptocurrency technology. 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Government News Regulations Top Stories SEC Markets General

Related Articles

Second-Largest Ethereum Miner Shuts Down Operations

Second-Largest Ethereum Miner Shuts Down Operations

China’s enhanced crackdown on crypto has forced the world’s second-largest Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) mining pool to suspend operations. What Happened: Sparkpool, the second-largest Ethereum mining pool by hash rate, announced Monday it would be suspending all services in an effort to comply with regulatory requirements. read more
The Top 5 Best Launchpads In The Crypto Industry

The Top 5 Best Launchpads In The Crypto Industry

In the crypto space, whoever gets in early wins big. In order to help potential investors keep an eye on promising crypto investments, some crypto aggregators list projects when they garner a significant amount of traction. read more
Popular Crypto Trader Says While Bitcoin Takes A Nap, These 2 DeFi Coins Show Great Upside

Popular Crypto Trader Says While Bitcoin Takes A Nap, These 2 DeFi Coins Show Great Upside

Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is likely to see more choppy trading, while decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) and dYdX (CRYPTO: DYDX) continue to trend higher, according to pseudonymous cryptoanalyst “ read more
Alibaba To Stop Selling Mining Equipment For Bitcoin, Other Cryptos Amid China Crackdown

Alibaba To Stop Selling Mining Equipment For Bitcoin, Other Cryptos Amid China Crackdown

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) has announced it will stop selling cryptocurrency mining equipment on its platforms from Oct. 8. read more