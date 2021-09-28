fbpx

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Dropping Today

byAdam Eckert
September 28, 2021 12:53 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Dropping Today

Cryptocurrency-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT), are trading lower amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Weakness in crypto stocks may also be in sympathy with overall markets amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth sectors such as technology.

Marathon Digital is focused on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine the digital assets.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies.

Bit Digital is engaged in the Bitcoin mining business. Its mining platform operates with the primary intent of accumulating Bitcoin, which the company may sell from time to time to fund its operating expenses.

BTC, ETH Price Action: Bitcoin was down 3.99% at $41,564 and Ethereum was down 5.57% at $2,866.91 over a 24-hour period at time of publication.

Photo: Miloslav Hamřík from Pixabay.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Canaan Is Trading Lower Today

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) shares are trading significantly lower Friday amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). read more
Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Sphere 3D Is Trading Lower Today

Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Sphere 3D Is Trading Lower Today

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares are trading lower Friday in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). read more
Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Bit Digital Is Trading Lower Today

Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Bit Digital Is Trading Lower Today

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) is trading lower Friday in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). read more
Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling Today

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling Today

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) Riot Blockchain Inc and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) are trading lower amid a decrease in the price of read more