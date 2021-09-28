fbpx

BlockFi Stablecoin Rates Are Increasing: What This Means For You

byJordan Milkovich
September 28, 2021 12:41 pm
BlockFi continually sets rates based on market dynamics for lending and borrowing. Their goal is to both practice sound risk management policies and maximize earning opportunities for BlockFi Interest Account (BIA) clients. 

What does this mean for you?

BlockFi will make the following adjustments starting October 1, 2021 to all stablecoins including BUSD, DAI, GUSD, PAX, USDC, and USDT* held in the BlockFi Interest Account (BIA).

CURRENCY TIER RANGE NEW APY FORMER APY
Tier 1 Up to 40,000 8.25% 8%
Tier 2 >40,000 & above 7% 5%

** Please be aware that USDT is only available for non-US retail clients.

 

Cryptocurrency Markets

