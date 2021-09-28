Hodlnaut Now Lets You Earn More than 1,000 USDC Through Upsized User Referral Program

Photo Courtesy: Hodlnaut

Up-and-coming crypto platform Hodlnaut has skyrocketed to a position as one of the fastest-growing centralized finance (CeFi) platforms in the world. Headquartered in Singapore, the company allows you to earn significant interest (up to 12.73% APY) on your crypto assets.

Earlier, Hodlnaut allowed its members to generate greater yields on their initial deposit by earning 10% of their friend’s interest through an affiliate program. Additionally, each friend referred would get a $20 sign-up bonus, provided they deposited at least $1,000 in their first transaction or within 1 week from their first deposit in a single transaction.

Recently, Hodlnaut announced that it revamped its user program so that its members earn more lucrative bonuses when sharing a unique referral link.

How the New User Referral Program Works

Hodlnaut is now offering bonuses in the form of USD Coin (USDC), a stable coin pegged to the price of a U.S. dollar. USDC runs on Ethereum (ETH) and has vastly increased in popularity over the last year. As of March 2021, more than $2 billion a day was sent via USDC on the Ethereum network on average, from around 20,000 active addresses.

Through Hodlnaut’s new referral program, you can fulfill 2 tiers:

Tier 1: Earn a one-time bonus of 40 USDC for the first active user you refer.

Tier 2: For every additional active user referred after the first user, the referrer will get 20 USDC per new user.

To qualify as an active user, you need to do the following:

Sign up with Hodlnaut’s website or mobile application. Use the unique referral link when signing up for a new account. Submit know-your-customer (KYC) verification and ensure it is approved. Deposit a minimum of $1,000 worth of supported crypto assets in a single transaction as the first deposit or within 1 week of the first deposit.

Once you qualify and complete Tier 1, you will automatically be eligible for Tier 2. The program is limited to the first 100 users that complete Tier 1, and the maximum number of referrals for Tier 2 is capped at 50 referrals.

At the most, Hodlnaut lets you earn a total of 1,040 USDC (one-time bonus of 40 USDC + 50 referrals * 20 USDC).

Moreover, you will still be eligible for the previous affiliate program — allowing you to earn a 10% perpetual commission on the referred person’s interest in addition to the new bonuses and a $20 sign-up bonus for the person referred paid out in the same crypto-asset deposited.

How to Get Started

To access your unique referral link and participate in Hodlnaut’s upsized user referral program, follow these steps:

For Website:

Log in to your Hodlnaut account via Hodlnaut’s website. Click on the affiliate tab at the top of the dashboard to get your unique referral link. Copy the unique referral link from the dashboard and share it with your friends and family. Check the commissions you have earned from the bottom right button that states “View Commission Earned”.

For iOS Mobile App:

Log in to your Hodlnaut account via the iOS mobile app. Click on “Get 10% Rewards and Give Free $20” on the Account Icon located at the bottom right of the dashboard to get the unique referral link. Copy the unique referral link from the dashboard and share it with your friends and family. Once the people you refer click the link, they will be redirected to the website. If they want to sign up through the iOS app, they can paste the referral link in the sign-up window of the iOS app.

Hodlnaut’s upsized referral program is time-sensitive. If you made a referral before September 20, 2021, at 4:30 a.m. EST, it would come under the old user referral program. The new user referral program is valid until Oct. 22, 2021, at 11:59 a.m. EST.

To learn more about Hodlnaut’s new referral program, visit its website here.