fbpx

As Bitcoin Crashed On 'Ban' News, Many Chinese And Institutional Investors Used The Opportunity To Fill Their Coffers

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
September 28, 2021 2:38 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
As Bitcoin Crashed On 'Ban' News, Many Chinese And Institutional Investors Used The Opportunity To Fill Their Coffers

The Chinese ban on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is being seen as a buying opportunity by many institutional and Chinese investors.

What Happened: Digital asset investment products saw inflows of $95 million last week, bring the total inflows of the previous 6 weeks to $320 million, as per a blog by CoinShares, a digital asset investing firm.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

In the week ending Sept. 24, ETH inflows of $28.9 million followed Bitcoin, which saw the most inflows at $50.9 million.

Other notable inflows were seen in Solana and Polkadot at $3.9 million and $2.4 million respectively. 

“The continued inflows suggest the recent headwinds for digital assets, such as the widened China ban, were seen as buying opportunities for investors,” wrote CoinShares.

Why It Matters: On Friday, major coins plunged after the People’s Bank of China reiterated its warning on virtual assets not being legal tender in the country.

See Also: Is China Repeating A 600-Year-Old Mistake? A Historical Perspective On China's Crypto Crackdown

The ban has not acted as a deterrent even for Chinese cryptocurrency investors.

“These policies are not new to us, so we view them as a buy signal,” said Stephen, a cryptocurrency investor based in Shanghai, Bloomberg reported.

Some Chinese investors are turning to MetaMask, a digital wallet that allows for storage of cryptocurrency, purchase of non fungible tokens but also can be used to trade cryptocurrencies, an investor told Bloomberg.

Jonas Luethy, a sales trader at the United Kingdom-based digital asset broker GlobalBlock, said in an emailed note, “Decentralised exchanges Uniswap and Sushiswap have seen a surge in usage, which is likely a result of China’s ban on [centralized] exchanges.”

“Since DEX’s only require a crypto wallet and no KYC, it is much easier to use and can be set up in a matter of minutes,” said Luethy. 

Meanwhile, China’s internet censors have restricted the access of the country’s people to CoinMarketCap.com and CoinGecko.com —popular cryptocurrency aggregators. 
Read Next: Not Just Bitcoin, Dogecoin Wallets, Robinhood Could Let You Delve Even Deeper Into Cryptoverse Soon

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

People In China No Longer Able To Access Popular Data Aggregators Of Cryptocurrencies Like Bitcoin, Ethereum

People In China No Longer Able To Access Popular Data Aggregators Of Cryptocurrencies Like Bitcoin, Ethereum

China has blocked two of the most popular cryptocurrency data websites — CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. What Happened: Benzinga confirmed that in the early hours of Tuesday CoinMarketCap.com and CoinGecko.com were inaccessible in China. read more
As Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum Remain Unsteady Due To Regulatory Woes, DeFi Finds Its Time To Shine

As Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum Remain Unsteady Due To Regulatory Woes, DeFi Finds Its Time To Shine

Major coins traded in the red on Monday night as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization fell 1.49% to $1.88 trillion. read more
Miami's Crypto-Friendly Mayor Suarez Urges Miners To Set Up Operations Near Nuclear Plant

Miami's Crypto-Friendly Mayor Suarez Urges Miners To Set Up Operations Near Nuclear Plant

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez recently told the Wall Street Journal that he has been pitching Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining firms to set up their operations near South Florida's Turkey Point nuclear power read more
Work A Job To Buy Crypto? Coinbase Wants You To Deposit Your Check

Work A Job To Buy Crypto? Coinbase Wants You To Deposit Your Check

Job workers have long been able to deposit their checks into their bank. The process sees the employer send the money directly to the employee’s bank account without the need to go cash a physical check. A cryptocurrency trading platform would like you to deposit your paycheck with them to invest in the ever growing world of crypto. read more