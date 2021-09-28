Snoop Dogg Shells Out $3.9M In Ethereum To Add XCOPY Piece To Burgeoning NFT Collection

Snoop Dogg’s non fungible token buying spree continues unabated with the celebrity rap star picking up an NFT by XCOPY for nearly $3.9 million.

What Happened: Snoop Dogg paid 1300 ETH for XCOPY’s NFT art titled “Some A**hole” on the SuperRare marketplace.

At press time, ETH traded 6.01% lower at $2,950.11, which makes the digital artwork worth $3.8 million.

The artist purchased the NFT using the alias “Cozomo de Medici.” He later tweeted using the same nom-de-guerre.

Welcome "Some Asshole" to the Medici villa. Let's hope he's polite at Nonna's Sunday dinner 🙂 Honored to acquire @XCOPYART's 1st published character piece & #7 mint on @SuperRare. Grazie to maestro @2Yeahyeah for a smooth transaction & @Anonymoux2311 for sage guidance ~CdM https://t.co/lDFgHLqVrk — Cozomo de’ Medici (@CozomoMedici) September 27, 2021

Why It Matters: Snoop Dogg has been collecting NFTs since August. His collection includes 9 Crypto Punks, with the most valuable piece worth nearly $4.6 million.

In April, the rap legend also put on sale several of his own NFTs as a collection titled “A Journey with the Dogg.”

At the time, Snoop Dogg said he alongside Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk was going to smoke one of the coins “on the moon.”

His comments came after Musk said he would be putting Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) on the moon.

