Snoop Dogg Shells Out $3.9M In Ethereum To Add XCOPY Piece To Burgeoning NFT Collection

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
September 28, 2021 3:40 am
Snoop Dogg’s non fungible token buying spree continues unabated with the celebrity rap star picking up an NFT by XCOPY for nearly $3.9 million.

What Happened: Snoop Dogg paid 1300 ETH for XCOPY’s NFT art titled “Some A**hole” on the SuperRare marketplace.
At press time, ETH traded 6.01% lower at $2,950.11, which makes the digital artwork worth $3.8 million. 

The artist purchased the NFT using the alias “Cozomo de Medici.” He later tweeted using the same nom-de-guerre.

Why It Matters: Snoop Dogg has been collecting NFTs since August. His collection includes 9 Crypto Punks, with the most valuable piece worth nearly $4.6 million.

In April, the rap legend also put on sale several of his own NFTs as a collection titled “A Journey with the Dogg.”

At the time, Snoop Dogg said he alongside Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk was going to smoke one of the coins “on the moon.” 

His comments came after Musk said he would be putting Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) on the moon.
Photo: Courtesy of NRK P3

