fbpx

For Crypto Traders, A Signal to Watch and a New Way to Trade

byCME Group
September 27, 2021 5:25 pm
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
For Crypto Traders, A Signal to Watch and a New Way to Trade

Photo by Ruben Hanssen on Unsplash

March 2020 saw crypto prices fall by close to half as coronavirus fears rocked global markets. As Bitcoin (BTC) sold off, the market went into extreme backwardation [with futures trading at a large discount to spot]. Things have been equally volatile in 2021 with steep falls and upward climbs for both bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH).

CME Bitcoin futures, which typically trade at a premium to the spot price, retreated amid a significant selloff in June, and largely erased the basis trade, in which a trader would buy bitcoin in the spot market today and sell long-dated futures, locking in the discrepancy between the two prices.

Simply put, basis can be described as the difference between the spot price of an asset and its futures price.

Basis in crypto is constantly changing. If demand is strong and the available supply is small, spot prices could rise relative to futures prices, causing the basis to strengthen. This would be a negative basis with spot price trading lower than the futures price.

On the other hand, if demand is weak and a large supply is available, spot prices could fall relative to the futures price, causing the basis to weaken. The shape of the futures curve is important to hedgers and speculators, as it indicates where future prices may be headed. Typically, we see the crypto futures market in contango, where the price of a futures contract is higher than the spot price. 

web21om024-skew-chart_1200x800.jpg
Source: skew.com
The basis trade involves buying spot crypto (taking a long position) and simultaneously establishing a short position through derivatives like options or futures contracts, or vice versa. Basis may fluctuate due to changes in supply and demand, but due to the forces of arbitrage, it will converge on expiry to zero.  

 

Going long or short on a futures contract means that you can lock in the forward buying price or selling price of a futures contract on the assumption that you hold the contract until its delivery date. A futures price is based on its current spot price plus the cost of carry during the interim before delivery. The cost of carrying of a futures contract is represented by the basis.

Trading Basis in Crypto

BTIC allows participants to trade futures at a fixed spread to the closing underlying index level or reference rate. For CME Group crypto products, this index level is the transparent, regulated CME CF Reference Rates on Bitcoin and Ether (CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate and Ether-Dollar Rate). 

BTIC transactions work when a buyer and seller agree to trade futures contracts, but instead of agreeing to a specific price, they agree to a spread, or basis, to be added to that day’s respective reference rate to determine the futures price. This basis is agreed upon before the day’s index level is known.

The relationship between spot and futures prices is important for miners and long-position HODLers as it informs their hedging decisions. The basis is used to gauge the value of the hedging strategy and is also used to search for arbitrage opportunities. It is often used by traders to determine the best time to buy or sell a crypto asset, where decisions are based on whether the basis is strengthening or weakening.

A wide range of other market participants may find BTIC a useful addition, including ETF providers to efficiently manage the creation or redemption process; structured product desks to effectively hedge transactions; relative value desks to more precisely trade the bitcoin basis; and institutional traders looking to transfer risk between the physical bitcoin and futures markets.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Markets Tech General

Related Articles

NFT Assets See 2X-10X Growth In Less Than 1 Month On CricketCrazy.io

NFT Assets See 2X-10X Growth In Less Than 1 Month On CricketCrazy.io

CricketCrazy.io has seen the value of its assets grow drastically in CRIC value in the first month of launch. The gamification and rewards set up for each of the challenges announced has seen a great engagement and a return to fans and investors who participated on the platform. read more
e-Money's eEUR Becomes The First Stablecoin To Be Listed On Osmosis AMM Decentralized Exchange

e-Money's eEUR Becomes The First Stablecoin To Be Listed On Osmosis AMM Decentralized Exchange

e-Money, a Danish Fintech company and blockchain-based payment platform, has announced that its European stablecoin eEUR is the first stablecoin to be listed on Osmosis, ​​a Cosmos-based AMM platform with over $500 million in total value locked (TVL). & read more
Bitmedia: The Crypto Ad Platform That's Disrupting Digital Advertising

Bitmedia: The Crypto Ad Platform That's Disrupting Digital Advertising

Digital advertising can be considered to be one of the only industries that continues to expand at an ever-increasing pace since the day of its inception. With it, grows the complexity of tools, metrics, regulations, and the diversity of businesses that surround the space. read more
YouHodler: Integrating Safety Protocols to Protect Your Digital Assets

YouHodler: Integrating Safety Protocols to Protect Your Digital Assets

Photo by Ewan Kennedy on Unsplash read more