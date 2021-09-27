'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Giant Stock Market Crash In October, Says He Won't Sell Bitcoin Yet

Robert Kiyosaki foresees a “giant stock market crash” within the next month, but believes in holding on to a few select asset classes.

What Happened: In a tweet from Sunday, the "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author told his 1.7 million Twitter followers he expects a massive crash in the near future.

“Giant stock market crash coming October. Why? Treasury and Fed short of T-bills,” said Kiyosaki.

“Gold, silver, Bitcoin may crash too. Cash best for picking up bargains after crash,” he added.

Despite highlighting his belief Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), gold, and silver may crash, Kiyosaki said he was not selling any of them and claimed to have “lots of cash” for life after the stock market crash.

“Stocks dangerous. Careful,” he warned in the tweet.

This isn’t the first time Kiyosaki has sounded the alarm about a potential large-scale stock market crash. Earlier this year, he warned that “the biggest crash in history is coming” and recommended buying gold and Bitcoin.

However, as some of his followers on Twitter pointed out, Kiyosaki’s crash predictions of a giant market crash are yet to come to fruition.

BTC Price Action: Bitcoin was trading at $43,375, up 0.34%. Since October 2020, the market-leading digital asset has seen its price appreciate by more than 300%.

Photo: Executium on Unsplash