fbpx

What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
September 27, 2021 5:10 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 1.29% higher at $0.20 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning.

What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has fallen 7% over a seven-day trailing period.

Against coins with a larger market capitalization like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), DOGE fell 3.03% and 7.95%, respectively, over 24 hours.

Since 2021 began, DOGE has risen 3549.67% but the coin is down 28.59% over the last 30 days and 19.47% in the last 90 days.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE’s rise on Monday was in tandem with other major coins as the cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 5.42% to $1.96 trillion.

At press time, DOGE saw moderate interest on Twitter and was mentioned in 1,154 tweets, as per Cointrendz data. 

The most mentioned cryptocurrencies were BTC and ETH with 5,995 and 3,268 mentions on Twitter, respectively. 

Large-cap cryptocurrencies are on a rebound after shrugging off the latest ban imposed by the People’s Bank of China.

Analysts have mostly dismissed the latest move by the Chinese regular as well. “It would seem like a negative thing to have China ban bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, but the market barely cares after the 100th time,” said cryptocurrency entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano.

DOGE has developed an inside bar pattern, which is a sign of a coming period consolidation, wrote Benzinga’s Melanie Schaffer on Sunday.

As per Schaffer, DOGE is trading in a steep downtrend but holding above a key support level of $0.197. If DOGE loses support at this level it could decline to the 16-cent mark.

Meanwhile, a DOGE-knockoff Saitama Inu saw 24-hour gains on Sunday that trounced the price action seen in DOGE in a similar period.

Over the last day 30 days, SAITIMA has shot up a whopping 1085.95%, while its 90-days gain stands at 24061.07%.

Read Next: Bitcoin In Focus As Netflix Makes Documentary On Suspicious Death Of Crypto Entrepreneur That Led To $250M In Lost Funds

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Robinhood Reports 'Partial Outage' For Cryptocurrency Trading On Its Platform

Robinhood Reports 'Partial Outage' For Cryptocurrency Trading On Its Platform

Commission-free retail brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) reported a "partial outage" on its cryptocurrency trading platform early Monday. read more
Ethereum On A Strong Rebound As Bitcoin-Led Crypto Markets Shrug Off China's Umpteenth Ban, Dogecoin Flat

Ethereum On A Strong Rebound As Bitcoin-Led Crypto Markets Shrug Off China's Umpteenth Ban, Dogecoin Flat

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded flat on Sunday night but other major cryptocurrencies were on a rebound as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 1.64% to $1.91 trillion. What Happened: DOGE traded 0.4% lower at $0.20 over 24 hours. The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency has fallen 10.04% for the week. read more
Want To Outperform The S&P 500 And Cathie Wood? Consider Getting A Hamster

Want To Outperform The S&P 500 And Cathie Wood? Consider Getting A Hamster

Investors are always looking for an edge to beat top stock indexes and legendary stock pickers. Could the answer have been waiting at the pet store all along? read more
If You Invested Your 3 Stimulus Checks In Bitcoin, Dogecoin Or Ethereum, Here's How Much It'd Be Worth Today

If You Invested Your 3 Stimulus Checks In Bitcoin, Dogecoin Or Ethereum, Here's How Much It'd Be Worth Today

In 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Act provided payments of $1,200 to eligible adults and another $500 for those with qualifying children. The CARES Act was the first of three rounds of stimulus payments for Americans since March 2020. read more