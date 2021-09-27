fbpx

Not Just Bitcoin, Dogecoin Wallets, Robinhood Could Let You Delve Even Deeper Into Cryptoverse Soon

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
September 27, 2021 6:52 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Not Just Bitcoin, Dogecoin Wallets, Robinhood Could Let You Delve Even Deeper Into Cryptoverse Soon

Robinhood Markets Inc’s (NASDAQ:HOOD) Cryptocurrency Chief Operating Officer Christine Brown in an interview with Decrypt hinted that the platform might let its user dabble in decentralized finance or DeFi.

What Happened: Brown told Decrypt the move to let users move cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) that they own off the Robinhood app is leading to “opening up a broader crypto ecosystem.”

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

“It also enables users who want to consolidate on a single platform to come to Robinhood, get commission-free trading, and all the benefits that we have on our app.”

In an interview with Decrypt this week, Brown pointed out that Robinhood would like to bring its customers the utilitarian aspects of cryptocurrency while talking about opening up DeFi exploration.

“We would love to give more opportunities for our customers,“ Brown said at the Messari Mainnet event this week.

As per the executive, this would “actually make [crypto] a utility in their lives and not just an investment asset,” reported Decrypt.

Why It Matters: At the event, Brown and fellow Robinhood executive Johann Kerbrat did not spell out the exact details but dropped hints on allowing DeFi.

See Also: Wen Wallets? Robinhood Teases Crypto Wallets With New Website

Kerbrat said, “We can't tell too much about our roadmap, but something I'm really excited about is staking in general,” pointing to rising inflation and non-yield-producing savings account

Brown also reportedly hinted at non fungible token or NFT support if it was warranted by customer demand.

Robinhood is set to test cryptocurrency wallets with blockchain transfers next month with a broader rollout due in early 2022.

Customers of the platform have been requesting cryptocurrency wallet features in order to participate in NFT and decentralized finance markets.

Read Next: Why Should Robinhood Have All The Fun? 'Dogecoin To The Moon,' Says Rival Gemini's Tyler Winklevoss

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Tesla FSD Button, Ethereum Rebound, Netflix Crypto Documentary, Bitcoin Predictions, Apple's Charging Woes: 5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Tesla FSD Button, Ethereum Rebound, Netflix Crypto Documentary, Bitcoin Predictions, Apple's Charging Woes: 5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the cryptocurrency, technology and corporate sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend. read more
Bitcoin Is About To Leave Altcoins In Dust, Warns Popular Analyst Pentoshi

Bitcoin Is About To Leave Altcoins In Dust, Warns Popular Analyst Pentoshi

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is about to break out temporarily and leave altcoins in the dust, according to a closely-followed pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader known as Pentoshi. read more
What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 1.29% higher at $0.20 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning. What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has fallen 7% over a seven-day trailing period. read more
Robinhood Reports 'Partial Outage' For Cryptocurrency Trading On Its Platform

Robinhood Reports 'Partial Outage' For Cryptocurrency Trading On Its Platform

Commission-free retail brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) reported a "partial outage" on its cryptocurrency trading platform early Monday. read more