fbpx

Why Is Saitama Inu Outperforming Dogecoin Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
September 26, 2021 11:52 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is Saitama Inu Outperforming Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) gains are trailing those from knock-off coin Saitama Inu (CRYPTO: SAITAMA) on Sunday. 

What Happened: SAITAMA rose 19.16% to $0.00000001058 over 24 hours leading to press time late Sunday, while DOGE gained 1.24% to $0.21 in the same period.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Over a seven-day period, SAITAMA has shot up 15.42% while DOGE has declined 9.61%.

Over the last 30 days, SAITAMA has shot up a whopping 1085.95%, while DOGE has plunged 29.21%.

As per CoinMarketCap data, SAITAMA has returned an eye-popping 24061.07% in the past 90 days. In a similar period, DOGE fell 18.58%.

Why It Matters: SAITAMA was launched on May 31 as an ERC-20 token and is named after a mysterious “ghost dog” said to roam Japan’s mountainous Saitama prefecture, which as per the project has been documented at the Mitsumine Shrine in Chichibu.

See Also: Institutional Investors Are Preferring Ethereum Over Bitcoin, Says JPMorgan

The token was trending on CoinMarketCap platform as well as on Stocktwits at press time.

Over the weekend, the project said they would be rolling out the internal Beta of the SaitaMask wallet.

Meanwhile, major cryptocurrencies are on a rebound overall after shrugging off China’s announcement of yet another ban on digital assets.

Read Next: Dogecoin's Growing Adoption, El Salvador Buys Bitcoin Dip, Institutions Prefer Ethereum, Twitter Tips, China Warning: Crypto Week In Review

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Ethereum On A Strong Rebound As Bitcoin-Led Crypto Markets Shrug Off China's Umpteenth Ban, Dogecoin Flat

Ethereum On A Strong Rebound As Bitcoin-Led Crypto Markets Shrug Off China's Umpteenth Ban, Dogecoin Flat

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded flat on Sunday night but other major cryptocurrencies were on a rebound as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 1.64% to $1.91 trillion. What Happened: DOGE traded 0.4% lower at $0.20 over 24 hours. The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency has fallen 10.04% for the week. read more
Want To Outperform The S&P 500 And Cathie Wood? Consider Getting A Hamster

Want To Outperform The S&P 500 And Cathie Wood? Consider Getting A Hamster

Investors are always looking for an edge to beat top stock indexes and legendary stock pickers. Could the answer have been waiting at the pet store all along? read more
If You Invested Your 3 Stimulus Checks In Bitcoin, Dogecoin Or Ethereum, Here's How Much It'd Be Worth Today

If You Invested Your 3 Stimulus Checks In Bitcoin, Dogecoin Or Ethereum, Here's How Much It'd Be Worth Today

In 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Act provided payments of $1,200 to eligible adults and another $500 for those with qualifying children. The CARES Act was the first of three rounds of stimulus payments for Americans since March 2020. read more
Dogecoin's Growing Adoption, El Salvador Buys Bitcoin Dip, Institutions Prefer Ethereum, Twitter Tips, China Warning: Crypto Week In Review

Dogecoin's Growing Adoption, El Salvador Buys Bitcoin Dip, Institutions Prefer Ethereum, Twitter Tips, China Warning: Crypto Week In Review

This week proved volatile for cryptocurrencies amid the Evergrande crisis, subsequent recovery amid a string of bullish news and the markets falling again over the news coming from China. Here's a recap of the highlights: read more