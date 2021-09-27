Why Is Saitama Inu Outperforming Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) gains are trailing those from knock-off coin Saitama Inu (CRYPTO: SAITAMA) on Sunday.

What Happened: SAITAMA rose 19.16% to $0.00000001058 over 24 hours leading to press time late Sunday, while DOGE gained 1.24% to $0.21 in the same period.

Over a seven-day period, SAITAMA has shot up 15.42% while DOGE has declined 9.61%.

Over the last 30 days, SAITAMA has shot up a whopping 1085.95%, while DOGE has plunged 29.21%.

As per CoinMarketCap data, SAITAMA has returned an eye-popping 24061.07% in the past 90 days. In a similar period, DOGE fell 18.58%.

Why It Matters: SAITAMA was launched on May 31 as an ERC-20 token and is named after a mysterious “ghost dog” said to roam Japan’s mountainous Saitama prefecture, which as per the project has been documented at the Mitsumine Shrine in Chichibu.

The token was trending on CoinMarketCap platform as well as on Stocktwits at press time.

Over the weekend, the project said they would be rolling out the internal Beta of the SaitaMask wallet.

1. SaitaMask will be rolled out for internal Beta with Website registration for beta.

2. Reviewing documents and paperwork for the one of top 10 exchange we mentioned next week

3. Phase 1.5 of SaitaMask we will look for Apple Pay, Google Pay and potential Saitama Debit card pic.twitter.com/mFeVxKvUsQ — Saitama Official (@InuSaitama) September 24, 2021

Meanwhile, major cryptocurrencies are on a rebound overall after shrugging off China’s announcement of yet another ban on digital assets.

