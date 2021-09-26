fbpx

Top 10 NFT Projects By Weekly Sales Volume: Axie Remains On Top, Cupcats, Lazy Lions Top Gainers

byChris Katje
September 26, 2021 4:22 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Top 10 NFT Projects By Weekly Sales Volume: Axie Remains On Top, Cupcats, Lazy Lions Top Gainers

The non-fungible token market continues to heat up and is seeing record sales volume on platforms like OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items.

This week’s top ten list was topped by three well known NFT projects and saw a new entrant to the top ten sales volume list.

Here is a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume from the past week, as reported by CryptoSlam.

  • 1. Axie Infinity: $109.0 million, +0.1%
  • 2. CryptoPunks: $40.9 million, -22.0%
  • 3. Art Blocks: $31.9 million, -61.9%
  • 4. Cupcats Official: $16.9 million, +3,301.0%
  • 5. Cool Cats: $16.5 million, -21.1%
  • 6. Bored Ape Yacht Club: $14.7 million, -39.8%
  • 7. Mutant Ape Yacht Club: $11.7 million, -14.6%
  • 8. Lazy Lions: $11.3 million, +36.6%
  • 9. Galaxy Eggs: $8.8 million, -70.8%
  • 10. Anonymice: $8.8 million, -16.7%

Related Link: Cool Cats NFT Announces Collaboration With Time Magazine, How You Can Win A Free Cool Cat

What Happened: Axie Infinity, which remains number one all-time with more than $2 billion in sales, topped the list for the third straight week.

CryptoPunks and Art Blocks traded places as both remained in the top three spots and remain the number two and number three all-time sales volume leaders respectively.

The biggest surprise among the weekly sales volume leaders was Cupcats, which saw volume surge an amazing 3,301 percent. The NFT project features cute cats inside, you guessed it, cups. The floor price on Cupcats is 1.05 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) at the time of publication.

Cool Cats moved up one place in the top ten list and the project continues to be a top performing name. Cool Cats hit a floor price of 10 Ethereum recently, making it one of the top performing NFTs.

Lazy Lions was the other big gainer in the top ten as the project continues to attract new investors and has over 4,600 unique owners of the 10,080 Lions. The floor price of Lazy Lions is 2.65 Ethereum at the time of writing.

Just outside of the top ten was the climb of a well-known NFT project. NBA Top Shot had sales volume of $6.8 million, up 91.8%. Dapper Labs announced a new round of funding and a deal to bring La Liga NFTs to market soon. NBA Top Shot continues to expand its WNBA offerings with a rare pack drop Friday featuring former WNBA players. Top Shot remains fourth all-time with a sales volume of $720 million.

Photo: Courtesy of pixabay

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Viral 'Side Eyeing Chloe' Meme NFT Sells For $75K To A Dubai-Based Company

Viral 'Side Eyeing Chloe' Meme NFT Sells For $75K To A Dubai-Based Company

An image of a popular internet meme NFT, featuring a two-year-old girl, has been sold for 25 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) or $75k.  It was bought by Dubai-based music production company 3F Music. read more
Can Bitcoin Surpass $6M? Here's What Polkadot Co-founder Gavin Andresen Has To Say For The Crypto's Future

Can Bitcoin Surpass $6M? Here's What Polkadot Co-founder Gavin Andresen Has To Say For The Crypto's Future

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) developer and co-founder of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT), Gavin Andresen, has forecasted the future of Bitcoin and says the value of a single Bitcoin may one day exceed $6,000,000.  read more
If You Invested Your 3 Stimulus Checks In Bitcoin, Dogecoin Or Ethereum, Here's How Much It'd Be Worth Today

If You Invested Your 3 Stimulus Checks In Bitcoin, Dogecoin Or Ethereum, Here's How Much It'd Be Worth Today

In 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Act provided payments of $1,200 to eligible adults and another $500 for those with qualifying children. The CARES Act was the first of three rounds of stimulus payments for Americans since March 2020. read more
Andre Cronje Rolls Out A New NFT Marketplace On Fantom Blockchain

Andre Cronje Rolls Out A New NFT Marketplace On Fantom Blockchain

DeFi developer and Yearn.Finance creator Andre Cronje has launched a new NFT marketplace called Artion.  Cronje released a beta version on the Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) blockchain. read more