Top 10 NFT Projects By Weekly Sales Volume: Axie Remains On Top, Cupcats, Lazy Lions Top Gainers

The non-fungible token market continues to heat up and is seeing record sales volume on platforms like OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items.

This week’s top ten list was topped by three well known NFT projects and saw a new entrant to the top ten sales volume list.

Here is a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume from the past week, as reported by CryptoSlam.

1. Axie Infinity : $109.0 million, +0.1%

: $109.0 million, +0.1% 2. CryptoPunks : $40.9 million, -22.0%

: $40.9 million, -22.0% 3. Art Blocks : $31.9 million, -61.9%

: $31.9 million, -61.9% 4. Cupcats Official : $16.9 million, +3,301.0%

: $16.9 million, +3,301.0% 5. Cool Cats : $16.5 million, -21.1%

: $16.5 million, -21.1% 6. Bored Ape Yacht Club : $14.7 million, -39.8%

: $14.7 million, -39.8% 7. Mutant Ape Yacht Club : $11.7 million, -14.6%

: $11.7 million, -14.6% 8. Lazy Lions : $11.3 million, +36.6%

: $11.3 million, +36.6% 9. Galaxy Eggs : $8.8 million, -70.8%

: $8.8 million, -70.8% 10. Anonymice: $8.8 million, -16.7%

What Happened: Axie Infinity, which remains number one all-time with more than $2 billion in sales, topped the list for the third straight week.

CryptoPunks and Art Blocks traded places as both remained in the top three spots and remain the number two and number three all-time sales volume leaders respectively.

The biggest surprise among the weekly sales volume leaders was Cupcats, which saw volume surge an amazing 3,301 percent. The NFT project features cute cats inside, you guessed it, cups. The floor price on Cupcats is 1.05 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) at the time of publication.

Cool Cats moved up one place in the top ten list and the project continues to be a top performing name. Cool Cats hit a floor price of 10 Ethereum recently, making it one of the top performing NFTs.

Lazy Lions was the other big gainer in the top ten as the project continues to attract new investors and has over 4,600 unique owners of the 10,080 Lions. The floor price of Lazy Lions is 2.65 Ethereum at the time of writing.

Just outside of the top ten was the climb of a well-known NFT project. NBA Top Shot had sales volume of $6.8 million, up 91.8%. Dapper Labs announced a new round of funding and a deal to bring La Liga NFTs to market soon. NBA Top Shot continues to expand its WNBA offerings with a rare pack drop Friday featuring former WNBA players. Top Shot remains fourth all-time with a sales volume of $720 million.

Photo: Courtesy of pixabay