fbpx

Want To Outperform The S&P 500 And Cathie Wood? Consider Getting A Hamster

byChris Katje
September 26, 2021 3:42 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Want To Outperform The S&P 500 And Cathie Wood? Consider Getting A Hamster

Investors are always looking for an edge to beat top stock indexes and legendary stock pickers. Could the answer have been waiting at the pet store all along?

What Happened: A hamster named Mr. Goxx has been making cryptocurrency trades for his human owner since June 12.

The hamster, who is likely named after former Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) exchange Mt. Gox, completed live trades via a Twitch account. The trades are also documented on Mr. Goxx’s Twitter account.

The Twitter and Twitch accounts have over 3,000 followers each.

Mr. Goxx runs on a hamster wheel that selects one of dozens of preselected cryptocurrencies. The hamster then exits the wheel and chooses one of two tunnels, which signal either a buy or sell transaction.

The high-tech hamster wheel, tunnels and cage send the data to a real trading platform that uses real money to invest in the respective cryptocurrency trades.

Since June 12, the transactions are up 24% on an original investment of $390 from the hamster’s anonymous owner.

Related Link: If Tesla Stock Hits This Price, Cathie Wood Could Sell Her Position

Why It’s Important: The rise of retail traders and social media platforms has led to people seeking hot new stock and crypto picks to outperform top names.

Mr. Goxx has a better return than the Nasdaq 100 and SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY) since the account was started on June 12.

The hamster has also outperformed legendary stock picker Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRKA)(NYSE:BRKB) and the performance of many of the top cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

The 24% return for Mr. Goxx has also outperformed legendary fund manager Cathie Wood, who had many of the top performing ETFs in 2020.

Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) is up 1.0% since June 12 and Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) is up 4.7% over the same time period.

Mr. Goxx was also close to matching the performance of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock over the same time, but fell just short of the 27% gain for the electric vehicle company.

The returns by the cryptocurrency picking hamster are not guaranteed to continue, but might be worth watching given the short track record.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Can Bitcoin Surpass $6M? Here's What Polkadot Co-founder Gavin Andresen Has To Say For The Crypto's Future

Can Bitcoin Surpass $6M? Here's What Polkadot Co-founder Gavin Andresen Has To Say For The Crypto's Future

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) developer and co-founder of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT), Gavin Andresen, has forecasted the future of Bitcoin and says the value of a single Bitcoin may one day exceed $6,000,000.  read more
If You Invested Your 3 Stimulus Checks In Bitcoin, Dogecoin Or Ethereum, Here's How Much It'd Be Worth Today

If You Invested Your 3 Stimulus Checks In Bitcoin, Dogecoin Or Ethereum, Here's How Much It'd Be Worth Today

In 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Act provided payments of $1,200 to eligible adults and another $500 for those with qualifying children. The CARES Act was the first of three rounds of stimulus payments for Americans since March 2020. read more
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Bitcoin, Disney, Microsoft And More

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Bitcoin, Disney, Microsoft And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. Last week's bullish calls included picks from Gene Munster and the maker of a potentially blockbuster Alzheimer's treatment. read more
Dogecoin's Growing Adoption, El Salvador Buys Bitcoin Dip, Institutions Prefer Ethereum, Twitter Tips, China Warning: Crypto Week In Review

Dogecoin's Growing Adoption, El Salvador Buys Bitcoin Dip, Institutions Prefer Ethereum, Twitter Tips, China Warning: Crypto Week In Review

This week proved volatile for cryptocurrencies amid the Evergrande crisis, subsequent recovery amid a string of bullish news and the markets falling again over the news coming from China. Here's a recap of the highlights: read more