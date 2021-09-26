fbpx

Viral 'Side Eyeing Chloe' Meme NFT Sells For $75K To A Dubai-Based Company

byBibhu Pattnaik
September 26, 2021 2:54 pm
An image of a popular internet meme NFT, featuring a two-year-old girl, has been sold for 25 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) or $75k. 

It was bought by Dubai-based music production company 3F Music.

Side-Eyeing Chloe refers to a popular video which has over 20 million views on YouTube. In 2013 a mother surprised her daughters with a Disneyland trip. While one of her daughters, Lily, was ecstatic, another daughter Chloe was unimpressed. Her expression became a famous meme.

The clip and screengrab of Chloe have been reproduced countless times as a meme. Buzzfeed once claimed it was "The Only Reaction You'll Need For Anything Ever."

"If we're going based off meme sales before, it's a bit lower, but we're so grateful for what it sold for," said Chole's mother, Katie. 

Previously, 3F purchased several meme NFTs in the crypto market, including an NFT linked to the Disaster Girl meme for $500,000. 

The company also bought an NFT of Kevin Roose's New York Times column for $560,000, and the Overly Attached Girlfriend meme for $411,000. 

The company's founder, Farzin Fardin Fard, holds 393 NFTs in his collection.

Image: FOUNDATION.APP/@SIDEEYEINGCHLOE

