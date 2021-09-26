fbpx

Can Bitcoin Surpass $6M? Here's What Polkadot Co-founder Gavin Wood Has To Say For The Crypto's Future

byBibhu Pattnaik
September 26, 2021 10:52 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Can Bitcoin Surpass $6M? Here's What Polkadot Co-founder Gavin Wood Has To Say For The Crypto's Future

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) developer and co-founder of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT), Gavin Wood, has forecasted the future of Bitcoin and says the value of a single Bitcoin may one day exceed $6,000,000. 

In his recent blog post, Wood has outlined how cryptocurrency’s future development may look. 

Wood said, by 2061, the price of Bitcoin may reach $6,000,000, with transaction costs 326 times greater than they are now. 

“Imagine, it is the year 2061. The BTC price is six million US dollars – equal to about a million 2021 dollars because of inflation. Miners are being rewarded 0.006103515625 BTC per block, plus transaction fees of about 5 BTC for 4,000 or so transactions ($7,500 per transaction),” Wood said in the blog.

Related Link: China's 'New' Crypto Ban Is 10 Days Old, But Panic Sellers Send Bitcoin To $40,900 

Wood added, “But most BTC transactions don’t happen on the BTC network. Instead, most BTC is locked up in multi-signature outputs secured using multiparty computation and mirrored on another chain as ‘wrapped’ tokens.”

Wood said those who do remain on Bitcoin’s network would be incentivized to keep it alive.

However, Wood said that by 2100, even those users would likely leave the blockchain.

“In the year 2100, the whales notice that the mining reward is basically zero… Eventually, there are zero new BTC being produced on the BTC network and zero BTC circulating on the BTC network. There is nothing left to secure, and the chain stops,” he added. 

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 1.30% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $43,208.77 with a 24-hour trading volume of $32,240,849,338. It has a circulating supply of 18,826,712 BTC coins and a max supply of 21,000,000 BTC coins.

Related Link: WallStreetBets Launches New Forum To Enable Discussions On Cryptos Like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Top Stories Markets General

Related Articles

Tesla FSD Button, Ethereum Rebound, Netflix Crypto Documentary, Bitcoin Predictions, Apple's Charging Woes: 5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Tesla FSD Button, Ethereum Rebound, Netflix Crypto Documentary, Bitcoin Predictions, Apple's Charging Woes: 5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the cryptocurrency, technology and corporate sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend. read more
Not Just Bitcoin, Dogecoin Wallets, Robinhood Could Let You Delve Even Deeper Into Cryptoverse Soon

Not Just Bitcoin, Dogecoin Wallets, Robinhood Could Let You Delve Even Deeper Into Cryptoverse Soon

Robinhood Markets Inc’s (NASDAQ: HOOD) Cryptocurrency Chief Operating Officer Christine Brown in an interview with Decrypt hinted that the platform might let its user dabble in decentralized finance or DeFi read more
Bitcoin Is About To Leave Altcoins In Dust, Warns Popular Analyst Pentoshi

Bitcoin Is About To Leave Altcoins In Dust, Warns Popular Analyst Pentoshi

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is about to break out temporarily and leave altcoins in the dust, according to a closely-followed pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader known as Pentoshi. read more
Robinhood Reports 'Partial Outage' For Cryptocurrency Trading On Its Platform

Robinhood Reports 'Partial Outage' For Cryptocurrency Trading On Its Platform

Commission-free retail brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) reported a "partial outage" on its cryptocurrency trading platform early Monday. read more