fbpx

Can Bitcoin Surpass $6M? Here's What Polkadot Co-founder Gavin Andresen Has To Say For The Crypto's Future

byBibhu Pattnaik
September 26, 2021 10:52 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Can Bitcoin Surpass $6M? Here's What Polkadot Co-founder Gavin Andresen Has To Say For The Crypto's Future

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) developer and co-founder of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT), Gavin Andresen, has forecasted the future of Bitcoin and says the value of a single Bitcoin may one day exceed $6,000,000. 

In his recent blog post, Gavin has outlined how cryptocurrency’s future development may look. 

Gavin said, by 2061, the price of Bitcoin may reach $6,000,000, with transaction costs 326 times greater than they are now. 

“Imagine, it is the year 2061. The BTC price is six million US dollars – equal to about a million 2021 dollars because of inflation. Miners are being rewarded 0.006103515625 BTC per block, plus transaction fees of about 5 BTC for 4,000 or so transactions ($7,500 per transaction),” Gavin said in the blog.

Related Link: China's 'New' Crypto Ban Is 10 Days Old, But Panic Sellers Send Bitcoin To $40,900 

Gavin added, “But most BTC transactions don’t happen on the BTC network. Instead, most BTC is locked up in multi-signature outputs secured using multiparty computation and mirrored on another chain as ‘wrapped’ tokens.”

Gavin said those who do remain on Bitcoin’s network would be incentivized to keep it alive.

However, Gavin said that by 2100, even those users would likely leave the blockchain.

“In the year 2100, the whales notice that the mining reward is basically zero… Eventually, there are zero new BTC being produced on the BTC network and zero BTC circulating on the BTC network. There is nothing left to secure, and the chain stops,” he added. 

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 1.30% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $43,208.77 with a 24-hour trading volume of $32,240,849,338. It has a circulating supply of 18,826,712 BTC coins and a max supply of 21,000,000 BTC coins.

Related Link: WallStreetBets Launches New Forum To Enable Discussions On Cryptos Like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Top Stories Markets General

Related Articles

If You Invested Your 3 Stimulus Checks In Bitcoin, Dogecoin Or Ethereum, Here's How Much It'd Be Worth Today

If You Invested Your 3 Stimulus Checks In Bitcoin, Dogecoin Or Ethereum, Here's How Much It'd Be Worth Today

In 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Act provided payments of $1,200 to eligible adults and another $500 for those with qualifying children. The CARES Act was the first of three rounds of stimulus payments for Americans since March 2020. read more
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Bitcoin, Disney, Microsoft And More

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Bitcoin, Disney, Microsoft And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. Last week's bullish calls included picks from Gene Munster and the maker of a potentially blockbuster Alzheimer's treatment. read more
Dogecoin's Growing Adoption, El Salvador Buys Bitcoin Dip, Institutions Prefer Ethereum, Twitter Tips, China Warning: Crypto Week In Review

Dogecoin's Growing Adoption, El Salvador Buys Bitcoin Dip, Institutions Prefer Ethereum, Twitter Tips, China Warning: Crypto Week In Review

This week proved volatile for cryptocurrencies amid the Evergrande crisis, subsequent recovery amid a string of bullish news and the markets falling again over the news coming from China. Here's a recap of the highlights: read more
Here's Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Are Crashing All Of A Sudden

Here's Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Are Crashing All Of A Sudden

Major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are crashing early morning on Friday. read more