Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Bitcoin, Disney, Microsoft And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Last week's bullish calls included picks from Gene Munster and the maker of a potentially blockbuster Alzheimer's treatment.

Software and leisure apparel giants, as well as the most popular cryptocurrency, were among the bearish calls seen.

Another volatile week had the big three U.S. indexes in the red early on, due to a sell-off prompted by a real estate crisis in China. Following the latest commentary from the Federal Reserve, the indexes managed to end the week with the Dow Jones industrials and the S&P 500 up fractionally and the Nasdaq essentially flat.

However, all three indexes are down 2% or more since the beginning of the month, but at least 14% higher year to date.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"3 Top Stocks For The Next Year, According To Gene Munster" by Adam Eckert explores what this renowned investor likes about Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and his other top picks (including a SPAC) for the next year.

In "Why BofA Remains A Disney Bull Despite Disappointing Q4 Outlook," Priya Nigam reveals why the featured analyst believes that the near-term headwinds faced by Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) theme parks and video streaming are transitory.

Shanthi Rexaline's "Aduhelm's 'Blockbuster Potential' Is Underappreciated, Says Biogen Analyst" discusses why the Biogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Alzheimer treatment could be worth billions.

The Bears

In Wayne Duggan's "Is Microsoft's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?," find out why, despite its impressive growth numbers, some investors are wondering if there is any value left in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock.

"Nike Sees Strong Demand, But Supply Hurdles Hurt Guidance: Analyst" by Priya Nigam examines what one key analyst expects from Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the wake of its mixed results for the fiscal first quarter.

Is the setback for top cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) a reflection of weak demand by institutional investors? Find out in "Institutional Investors Are Preferring Ethereum Over Bitcoin, Says JPMorgan" by Shivdeep Dhaliwal.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

