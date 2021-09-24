Ethereum Classic Falls More Than 9% In 24 Hours

Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum Classic’s (CRYPTO: ETC) price has fallen 9.18% to $46.74. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 18.0% loss, moving from $56.95 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Ethereum Classic over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has decreased 5.0% over the past week, while the overall circulating supply of the coin has increased 0.58% to over 130.25 million. The current market cap ranking for ETC is #29 at 6.13 billion.

Where Can You Buy Ethereum Classic?

According to our data sources, here are few exchanges that currently support ETC:

Binance

Binance US

Coinbase Exchange

eToro US

eToro Non US

Crypto.com Exchange

Voyager.com

Gemini

WeBull

RobinHood

