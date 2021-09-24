fbpx

China's Crackdown On Crypto Is A Big Opportunity For The US, Says Senator Pat Toomey

bySamyuktha Sriram
September 24, 2021 12:43 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
China's Crackdown On Crypto Is A Big Opportunity For The US, Says Senator Pat Toomey

A wave of fear on the back of China’s latest crypto ban sent Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) tumbling down to $40,900 — but one U.S. senator thinks of it as a “big opportunity.”

What Happened: Sen. Pat Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, called China’s crypto crackdown a big opportunity for the U.S.

“Beijing is so hostile to economic freedom they cannot even tolerate their people participating in what is arguably the most exciting innovation in finance in decades,” said Toomey.

“Economic liberty leads to faster growth, and ultimately, a higher standard of living for all,” he added.

Crypto Twitter was quick to point out that, in recent times, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had also been fairly “hostile to economic freedom.”

Earlier this week, crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) opted against launching its “Lend” product after facing increased scrutiny from the SEC.

“Our goal is to create great products for our customers and to advance our mission to increase economic freedom in the world. As we continue our work to seek regulatory clarity for the crypto industry as a whole, we’ve made the difficult decision not to launch,” Coinbase said in a blog post.

According to Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, the SEC was the only regulator that refused to meet with him during his trip to Washington D.C.

BTC Price Action: Bitcoin is trading at $42,188, down 3.65% over 24 hours.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Politics Markets General

Related Articles

Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Sphere 3D Is Trading Lower Today

Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Sphere 3D Is Trading Lower Today

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares are trading lower Friday in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). read more
Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Bit Digital Is Trading Lower Today

Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Bit Digital Is Trading Lower Today

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) is trading lower Friday in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). read more
China's 'New' Crypto Ban Is 10 Days Old, But Panic Sellers Send Bitcoin To $40,900

China's 'New' Crypto Ban Is 10 Days Old, But Panic Sellers Send Bitcoin To $40,900

The People’s Bank of China reiterated its anti-crypto stance on Friday with a “fresh notice” declaring all cryptocurrency-related activities illegal. read more
Here's Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Are Crashing All Of A Sudden

Here's Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Are Crashing All Of A Sudden

Major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are crashing early morning on Friday. read more